What's on this week - including stand-up comedy from Frank Skinner and The SOS Band in concert

There’s music, comedy, drama, art and history to look forward to this week.

THE JAMES BOND CONCERT SPECTACULAR at New Theatre, May 12

Formed in 2004 as the world’s first dedicated tribute to the music of 007, Q The Music have become known for their stirring emotional and adrenaline-fueled performances, mixed in with superb musicianship and flair. The show features all the Bond songs such as Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die and Nobody Does It Better performed by musicians taken from the UK’s leading orchestras, sessions and shows. Caroline Bliss, who played Moneypenny in The Living Daylights and Licence To Kill, will guide you through the concert as compere.

FRANK SKINNER: 30 YEARS OF DIRT

New Theatre, May 11

Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and seven nights at the Lyric Theatre in London’s West End, comic legend Frank is back with his critically acclaimed new show ‘30 Years of Dirt’. Age 14+

SOS BAND

New Theatre, May 10

One of the most successful, funk/soul bands of the 80s, the SOS Band has sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Get ready to sing, dance and enjoy the night away as their hits keep on coming…. The Finest, Weekend Girl, Take Your Time (Do It Right), Just Be Good To Me and many more classic songs.

In addition, there will be two further special guests on the night – USA recording artists Meli’sa Morgan & Glenn Jones.

Peterborough Local History Society

St Andrew's, Netherton, May 9 (7.30pm)"Awful Harvest Week of Rain and Flood!" – a talk by by Julie Nicholson, Society secretary.Heavy rain and flooding caused devastation to the harvest in August 1912, wrecking crops and leaving them submerged in fields. Homes, too, were damaged by floodwater, with many occupants living in upstairs rooms, being rescued by boat or having food delivered to them.

Postcards of the day are used to tell this sorry tale, with first-hand reports from the newspapers providing glimpses of the social history of the time.Visitors are very welcome to attend, for a fee of £3.

PENDRAGON EVERYONE’S A VIP WEEKEND, Key Theatre, May 11/12

Full concert on the Saturday evening followed by a very special acoustic performance. On Sunday, enjoy an afternoon matinee concert featuring the whole of the album ‘The Window Of Life’ and other favourites. Meet’n’Greets and Q&A all included.

MURDER TRIAL TONIGHT II at New Theatre, May 9

A unique and captivating immersive experience where the audience steps into the shoes of a juror and participate in a thrilling murder trial. In this new case, delve into the dark and mysterious world of a newly married couple whose anniversary dinner takes a tragic turn.

DIANA & LIONEL - Endless Love The Show, The Cresset, May 10

Starring a sensational cast, incredible vocals and a stellar live band, Endless Love is the ultimate feel good night out and it celebrates the two legendary artistes Diana Ross and Lionel Richie.

The show is packed with Motown classics and timeless smash hits.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: PassagesJohn Clare Theatre, May 9 (7.30pm)Set in Paris, this seductive drama tells the story of Tomas and Martin, a gay couple whose marriage is thrown into crisis when Tomas begins a passionate affair with Agathe, a younger woman.

BLUEY’S BIG PLAY

New Theatre, May 16-19

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.

PAINtings - Paul Kneen

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, until June 15

PAINtings, revolving around the theme of portraiture, adeptly captures the struggles and anxieties inherent in our day-to-day existence.

Introducing Must Farm, a Bronze Age Settlement

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, until September.

Offering rare insight into everyday life 3000 years ago, telling the remarkable story of the Must Farm pile-dwelling settlement in Whittlesey.

Cromwell, Ireland and the Slaughter of Innocents Scandal: a talk by Tom Reilly

Huntingdon Town Hall, May 13 (7.30pm)

For nearly four hundred years it has been widely accepted that Oliver Cromwell committed civilian atrocities at Drogheda and Wexford in 1649, thus adversely infecting Anglo-Irish relations for that entire period.

Author Tom Reilly contends that Cromwell is completely innocent of these charges of genocide: the overwhelming verdict of history thus far, finding an anomaly in the teaching of Irish history as a non-historian, an amateur who failed second level history.

INTERNATIONAL FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL

Charters, May 11 and 12