What's on this week - including comedy from Al Murray and Jon Culshaw

Great stand-up comedy, theatre, music and half-term activities to look forward to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Al Murray: Guv Island at New Theatre, February 16

Most Popular

Standing up so you don’t have to take it lying down anymore, the Pub Landlord is back to make sense of the questions you probably already had the answers to. You know what they say: there’s no school like the old school, with the dodgy overflowing toilets.

Jon Culshaw: Imposter Syndrome at New Theatre, February 14

Al Murray : Guv Island is at New Theatre

Join the star of BBC Radio 4’s Dead Ringers, BBC One’s The Impressions Show and Channel 4’s Partygate for an evening of comedy and music as he conjures up an array of the best-known personalities from the worlds of entertainment, politics, and beyond.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor, Key Theatre, until Saturday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in Blaine Manor, said to be the most haunted building in England.

However, Earle’s arrival awakes something horrific within the manor’s walls. As a raging storm closes them off from the outside world, Earle and his companions find that what is waiting within the manor is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with them.

Miles Jupp: On I Bang at Key Theatre, February 19

A brain seizure followed by major neurosurgery has left him with a story to tell and a few things that he’d like to share with the room – a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: My Favourite Cake

John Clare Theatre tonight (7.30pm) A 70-year-old widow in Tehran shakes up her predictable existence when she pursues a relationship with a lonely taxi driver in Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha’s defiant late-in-life romance.

A Night of Queen – Performed by Killer Rhapsody

The Cresset, February 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most genuine and authentic Queen and Freddie Mercury experience, taking fans through the years of every album with a fantastic, choreographed stage show running for over two hours.

Celine – My Heart Will Go On

The Cresset, February 20

A celebration concert of the music of one of the greatest singers of all time - Celine Dion. A “ powerhouse performance that delivers on every level…”

Peterborough Local History Society

St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, Netherton, tonight (7.30pm)

The speaker will be Dr Hazel Perry, on Peterborough and the 1926 General Strike, and how residents and industries were affected over the nine-day strike. Visitors welcome to attend, for a fee of £3.

Paul Jones & Dave Kelly at Key Theatre, February 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues Band are now retiring from touring – but their two lead vocalists will continue with their Acoustic Duo concerts.

A live acoustic set by this dynamic duo is an occasion you’ll remember. If you’re a true Blues fan, everything you need is here.

The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until May 31

A bright and nostalgic exhibition celebrating the incredible illustrations behind the beloved Ladybird books. This captivating display shines a spotlight on the talented illustrators who brought Ladybird stories to life for over 30 years, contributing to the success of one of the 20th century’s most iconic publishing companies.

A must-see for book lovers, collectors, and families and a chance to relive their childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateway Film Festival presents HOME (U) at Key Theatre, February 16 (2pm)

Bring the whole family for a fun, animated adventure with Home!

Half-term at Nene Park, February 15-23

Ferry Meadows will be full of wildlife workshops and outdoor family fun - there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Half-term at Sacrewell Farm, February 15-23

A week of farmyard fun celebrating an exciting collaboration with the fantastic ‘The Diaries of Pig’ series – including story telling with the author Emer Stamp on Saturday at 11am and 1pm.

Half-term at Burghley, February 15-23

Burghley Gardens and Hide & Secrets Adventure Play is open. With something for all the family to enjoy, it’s the perfect opportunity to wrap up warm and enjoy days full of adventures at Burghley.