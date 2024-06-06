What's on - including Peterborough Pride, Open Farm weekend and comedy from Ed Gamble and Rachel Parris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fun on the farm, parade with Pride, stand-up comedy and more to look forward to

OPEN FARM VINTAGE WEEKEND

Park Farm, Thorney, June 8 and 9

Packed with events and things to do – take a farm safari, meet the animals, watch the sheep show, enjoy country crafts and farming displays and shop at the farmers market.

Gates will be open from 10am to 4pm both days with free entry and parking. Follow directions and signs to Old Knarr Fen Drove, PE6 0TF.

PETERBOROUGH PRIDE

The Green Backyard, June 8

The annual Pride celebration in Peterborough returns this weekend with a colourful parade through the city centre from Stanley Rec (12.30pm) followed by a huge afternoon of fun at The Green Backyard community space on Oundle Road.

RACHEL PARRIS: POISEKey Theatre, June 7The BAFTA-nominated comedian, The Mash Report (BBC2) star, Live at the Apollo (BBC1) star and viral sensation, presents a dazzling new hour of her signature blend of stand-up and songs.

SIX CHICK FLICKS at Key Theatre, June 12This smash hit comedy parodies your favourite chick flicks in one hysterical, fast-paced show. From the deck of the Titanic to the glittery pink halls of Harvard Law, Kerry Ipema and KK Apple transform the stage with songs, dance breaks, and pop culture hilarity.

THE MCCARTNEY SONGBOOK at New Theatre, June 6Featuring the best of Paul McCartney, Wings and The Beatles, this exciting show consists of over 30 monster hits . Starring critically acclaimed performer Peter Jackson from West End smash hit musical Let It Be.

THE LION INSIDENew Theatre, June 11 and 12In a dry dusty place where the sand sparkled gold, stood a mighty flat rock, all craggy and old. And under that rock in a tinyful house, lived the littlest, quietest, meekest brown mouse.A heart-warming tale about confidence, self-esteem, and a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar. Fed up of being ignored and forgotten by the other animals, Mouse wishes he could roar like Lion. But, as he discovers, even the biggest, bossiest people are scared sometimes.

ED GAMBLE: HOT DIGGITY DOGNew Theatre, June 9Ed Gamble has minced a load of meat (thoughts), piped it into a casing (show) and it’s coming to a bun (venue) near you. There will be all your classic Gamble ranting, raving and spluttering going on.

AULD PALS – AN EVENING WITH THE STARS OF STILL GAMENew Theatre, June 8Get ready for an evening of laughter, entertainment, and Scottish wit from Jane McCarry, Paul Riley, Mark Cox, Gavin Mitchell and Sanjeev Kohli, who played Isa, Winston, Tam, Navid and Boaby the Barman.

SAWTRY CARNIVAL, June 8