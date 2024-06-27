What's on including including Glasto on the big screen, comedy, theatre and music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A children’s favourite on the stage, comedy from Ed Byrne, a military celebration and two days of Glastonbury in the city centre...

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA at Key Theatre, July 3 and 4

A musical play based on the book by Judith Kerr.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be?

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger! Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos.

Whittlesey Armed Forces Weekend on June 29/30

Explore the market area, witness living history displays, and feel the rumble of classic and military vehicles. Be awestruck by a breathtaking flypast of the iconic Battle of Britain Lancaster bomber on both days! Enjoy marching bands, military charity stalls, and live acts.

Glastonbury On The Big Screen at St John’s Square, June 29/30

Get the festival vibes in city centre when the music festival is shown on a big screen, alongside live music performances and food and beverage vendors to create a festival atmosphere. The entertainment is 12.30pm-8pm on Saturday, 12.30pm-5pm on Sunday.

THE GEORGE HARRISON PROJECT

Key Theatre, June 27

Enjoy the UK’s leading live music tribute to George Harrison, performing his best-loved hits from The Beatles, his solo career and The Traveling Wilburys.

Peterborough Artists Open Studios

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until July 6

A mixed display of paintings, sculptures, pottery and printmaking that together showcases the fascinating work from both emerging and established artists. Picture credit: Carry Akroyd

ED BYRNE: TRAGEDY PLUS TIME at Key Theatre, June 29

From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time. Come and join Ed as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs. As seen on Live At The Apollo and regular appearances on QI and Mock The Week.

The Harborough Singers at Fotheringhay Church, June 29

First performance on their White Rose Tour in venues linked by connections to the Wars of the Roses and the House of York. Works by English composers such as Parry and Vaughan Williams will feature, alongside fiendish Hungarian pieces by Orbán and Bárdos.

Introducing Must Farm, a Bronze Age Settlement

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until September 28

A window into everyday life 3,000 years ago – a free, engaging exhibition telling the discovery and stories of a Bronze Age settlement that was abandoned suddenly following a catastrophic fire.

PETERBOROUGH JAZZ CLUB

Key Theatre, June 28

Five-Way Split is fronted by internationally renowned trumpet star Steve Fishwick, Greek saxophone phenomenon Vasilis Xenopoulos and the golden touch of pianist Rob Barron. Added to this is virtuosic bassist Matyas Hofecker and rock-solid drummer Matt Home.

The band’s vision is to carry on the lineage of groups like Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers as well mirroring the New York contemporary-bop scene.

RENT

New Theatre until Saturday

Jonathan Larson’s smash-hit rock musical follows a group of young artists living in Manhattan’s East Village as they navigate love, loss, and the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS. Age recommendation 14+.

BASTON CAR AND BIKE SHOW

Grimsthorpe Castle, nr Bourne, June 30

Massive classic car and bike gathering – plus food and drink, stalls, Monster Truck rides, live music and more.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

Queensgate until July 7

