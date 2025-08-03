What’s on - including Groove Cartell in Charters beer garden

See Groove Cartell at Charters on Sunday

Your round up of what’s on in the pubs, clubs and bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THURSDAY July 3rd:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 4th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters has DJ Gavlar playing house music outside from 5pm -10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Kylie tribute show from 9pm plus 'The Cheesy Pig' street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Halo from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ MrNash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dance Floor Revival.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Zephyrs from 9pm. Independence Day Special with popular Peterborough party band.

The Woolpack, Stanground, has Candy Twist from 8pm.

SATURDAY 5th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Squadron from 9pm. Exciting new 5-piece Peterborough covers band.

The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The High Point Players.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJs Lez & Luke with 80s music party from 2pm – 10pm .

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has A Little Moore from 9pm.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Alley.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Kara Jones Show from 9pm. Sensational vocalist with music from the 60s to the present day. Members free, non-members £2.

SUNDAY 6th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has stars of some very well known 60s bands, including founding members and musicians from Herman’s Hermits and The Foundations performing in live band Grandmas Wooden Leg from 3-6pm. The Ostrich Inn has Mellow Submarine from 5.30pm..

Charters has Jazz Underground DJ set from 12-3pm, followed by Groove Cartell (pictured) from 3-6pm and DJ Matt Savage before and after the band.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Velocity from 2pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing Classic Rock and Pop in the Beer Garden.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm – 11pm.

TUESDAY 8th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

EMAIL your free gig listings to [email protected]