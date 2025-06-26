What's on - including Foodie Fridays at Ferry Meadows

Foodie Fridays returns to Ferry Meadows

Food and music at Ferry Meadows, an epic car show, Glasto on the big screen, and more across Peterborough this week.

FOODIE FRIDAYS at Ferry Meadows, June 27, 5pm-8pm

Head down to Lakeside to enjoy a tempting variety of street food, refreshing drinks and live music from talented local musicians. It’s the perfect way to kick off your weekend!

Vendors include Eat Ya Fajita; Kaimas Lithuanian Restaurant; The Dirt Box; The Tipsy Towed; Shelley Bibby – fluffy donuts and freshly ground coffee. Entry is free, usual parking charges apply.

Glastonbury Weekender, Cathedral Square, Friday to Sunday

The heart of the city will become a vibrant hub of entertainment, with a big-screen live stream of Glastonbury on Cathedral Square.

There will also be live performances on St John’s Square, and a packed programme of music-inspired events.

Miss Americana – A Tribute to Taylor Swift, New Theatre, June 27

Step into the unparalleled world of Taylor Swift and her Eras experience in this electrifying show featuring the incredible Xenna. It is a celebration of the iconic pop sensation’s music, style, and unrivalled stage presence.

80s and 90s disco

Outdoors in the Cathedral Cloisters, June 27

Disco goers can look forward to an electrifying atmosphere with hits from the 80s and 90s, hosted by renowned DJs, Paul Stainton (Shanghai Sams/5th Avenue and Eddie Nash (Quo Vadis/L'Aristos) kicking off the city centre's Glastonbury weekend.

Chatteris Midsummer Carnival

Furrowfields Recreation Ground, June 28 and 29

On Saturday, the parade assembles 10.30am at Church Lane car park and sets off at 11am. The recreation ground will be full of colourful live performances, stalls and delicious food.

Baston Car & Bike Show

Grimsthorpe Castle, June 29

There will be vintage, classics, road, race, sports, customised, commercial and more! Not to mention the wide array of traders, live music, entertainment for the kids, food and drink... all set to the gorgeous backdrop of Grimsthorpe Castle.

Dianne & Vito: Red Hot and Ready!

New Theatre, July 3

2024 Strictly Come Dancing winner Dianne Buswell and 2023 winner Vito Coppola have come together to light up the stages with their sizzling new show ‘

The Cresset Comedy Club, June 27

June’s lineup includes Muhsin Yesilada – who blends sharp intellect with laugh-out-loud humour; Tom Lawrinson – best known for online sketches that have amassed over 140 Million views; and Bethany Black, critically acclaimed for her personal, confessional style.

OUNDLE FRINGE at Various venues from June 27

The Festival runs until July 6 with more than 50 free events over 10 days, plus a couple of ticketed ones – for the Down County Boys bluegrass band and a Ceilidh. A Treasure Trail and an art exhibition run the length of the Festival.

Right Between the Eyes!

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until September

Step into the vibrant world of iconic illustrator Jeff Cummins. A bold, brilliant and free exhibition which reflects Jeff’s colourful journey through many original artworks, prints, and memorabilia.