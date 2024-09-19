What's on - including ​drag queens, disco, fun and games at Purple Power fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cross Keys, Oundle Road, has Purple Power on Saturday – a fundraiser for Pancreatic Cancer and Ritzy Crackers, a champion of the Peterborough LGBTQ community.

​The night starts at 7.30pm and there is a terrific line up – Haus of Hades, Hazel Nutts, DJ Slinky, DJ Tragic, Deanna Dell and Dazzelle, all hosted by ChrisTeen McQueen (pictured).

THURSDAY 19th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions with three performers from 8.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ChrisTeen McQueen, who is hosting the Purple Power night at the Cross Keys pub on Saturday

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charters, Town Bridge, has a General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – Free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY 20th: The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Titan from 9pm. Popular four-piece Peterborough band, playing classic Metal and Rock covers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Indie on the Water with DJs Steve and Wendy from 8pm

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Chris Poole.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Dirty Dancing night with Raw Divas from 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ostrich Inn has Twisted Present: Sinful Maggie, The Hangland and Fyzz Wallis Band from 8pm. Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Mr Nash presents BrownSuga – RnB, Hip Hop, 90s and more! Proceeds go to Cancer Research UK. Entry £5 per person. Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Famous Unknowns.

March United Services Club has The Top of The Pops Showband (with late bar and disco). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £6 members, £8 non-members.

SATURDAY 21st: Bijou, Bridge Street, has Toxic Blondes The Ostrich Inn has Kickback from 9.30pm. Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Talk of the Village. The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Get Ready from 9pm. Five-piece party band, playing Pop, Rock, Soul and Disco.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Dynamics from 9pm playing Rock, Pop, Rock n Roll, Punk and New Wave covers. Members free, non-members £2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Surf Dogs, playing grimey surf and garage grooves from 10pm .

Peterborough Conservative Club has Danny Fisher.

Iceni Meadery, Alfric Square, Woodston, has a September fayre from 12noon with music from The Xtremities, artisan stalls, and wet bar, with ales from local breweries.

SUNDAY 22nd:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has High Point Players from 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ostrich Inn has Talk Of The Village from 5pm. Charters has Eddie Markey from 2pm – 5pm followed from 7.30pm by CWNN presents: TVSM!TH with support from The Dan the D (ticketed event).

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Palmy Ukulele Band from 2pm.

The Brewery Tap has The Mustard Club from 2.30pm in the function room – DJs Ian, Steve and more will be playing jazz, fusion, Latin, Afro, Brazilian.

TUESDAY 24th:

The Brewery Tap has pub quiz from 8pm.

WEDNESDAY 25th:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has quiz night from 8pm, plus street food by ‘The Cheesy Pig’ served 5-8pm.

THURSDAY 26th: The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Peterborough Big Band playing a wide variety of music with singer Lindsey. Doors open at 8pm and it costs £7.50.