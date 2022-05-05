Fury are at The Met Lounge tonight (Thursday)

THURSDAY (5th):

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm;

The Met Lounge welcomes West Midlands Heavy Metal band Fury as part of the Born To Sin UK tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fury are regulars of both iconic and independent metal festivals such as Bloodstock, Hard Rock Hell Metal, Hard Rock Hell Road Trip, Hammerfest, UrRock, Breaking Bands and Beermageddon. Support is from Firefall.

FRIDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm

The Crown, Lincoln Road has Candy Twist from 9pm – a Peterborough Psychedelic 60s tribute band.Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Sensational 70’S & 80’S with Rick Allen from 9pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Tourettes;Liberation, New Road, has a Strictly Soulful takeover for a night of Drum and Bass with headliners Halogenix and MC Fokus from 10pm;

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Radius 45 from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Another Girl Another Planet;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Junk Puppets playing your favourite songs from all the decadesfrom 9pm. Free entry;

Charters, Town Bridge, has Velocity, one of the most well established and successful function bands in Peterborough.

The Crown, Lincoln Road has Let There B D/C from 9pm, one of the UK’s best AC/DC tribute bands around.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mike Jay, an entertainer and vocalist 8.30pm - 11.30pm.;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Voodoo Haze from 8.30pm - 11pm (Inside);Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, welcomes Circa.73 from 2pm paying Pop, Rock, Punk, Indie and modern covers.

Charters has Jordon poole, from 1pm to 3pm, a local singer playing music from all different genres and decades;

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has Line Dance Social with John Doherty (£10 OTD).MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Jimmy Doherty , from 7-9pm.

TUESDAY:Liberation has Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;Brewery Tap has a pub quiz night from 8PM (doors open from 7pm) In the Function Room.

WEDNESDAY:

Iron Horse Ranch House has Strictly Acoustic Open Mic Night from 7.30pm;