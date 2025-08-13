What's on - in Peterborough.s pubs, clubs and bars this week

See Jessie's Ghost at Charters on Sunday

Here’s your guide to what’s on this week – and look out for the new single Fever Dream from Spalding-based rock band Keep This Up which was released last Friday.

The high-energy band – Chris, Dan, Jared, Andy and George – are bringing post-hardcore back to the scene in a brand-new way, with melodic sing-alongs, hard-hitting breakdowns, fast riffs and raw screams.

The new track is for the people who are sick of the pressure of the world, social media, higher powers and their 9 to 5...

"We've been sat on this track for a while but feel like now is the right time to finally release it,” said Chris. “We're very proud of this track and want to remind people that they're in control and to take back the life that they love.”

Spalding band Keep This Up

The band played at the Lincoln Tattoo Convention on Saturday. Find out more at www.keepthisup.co.uk .

THURSDAY 14th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - 4 performers from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has general knowledge quiz from 8pm.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 15th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Eclectic Ballroom from 5pm -10pm. DJ Mixing disco, funk, soul house and hip hop.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Country night with Johnny Cash tribute show from 8:30pm, plus Get Wrapped Kitchen street food from 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Whisky Flowers from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents “Throwback” from 9pm till 2am. Playing old school anthems and future classics. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Deps.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has 2020 Vision from 9pm.Popular 5-piece Rock Covers band. SATURDAY 16th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

33 1/3 bar, Westgate Arcade has The Paradise Cell & Eclectic Ballroom Present: Later from 9pm-2am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has SoulFX from 9pm. Top 5-piece band with an exclusive Soul & Motown Night – their own take on the Northern Soul, Stax and Motown Sound.

The Woolpack, Stanground has comedian Frankie Allen (tickets £30, age 18+)

The Ostrich Inn has 23 Reasons from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Reggae night with music from FYA Reggae from 8:30pm, plus Caribbean street food by Cocos Caribbean Kitchen from 5-8pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The One Eyed Cats.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The Zephyrs ,from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm till 3am. Playing top tunes from 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Summer Vinyl Party from 12pm – 10pm. Great mix of DJs bringing you a wide range of vinyl mix of 50s, rock n roll, soul, disco and more.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC, with the return of the award-winning duo Spread Your Wings for a great evening of live country music. £6 on the door, doors open at 7pm.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Justin Lovell.

March United Services Club has A Tribute to Frankie Valli & Barry Gibb (by Ben Beard). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £8 members, £10 non-members.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Halo from 9pm. Rock, Pop and Funk covers band. Members free, non-members £2.

SUNDAY 17th: The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm. Charters has Jessie’s Ghost from 3pm playing a unique mix of popular songs from all eras.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights from 2pm. One of Peterborough’s favourite party bands, playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hit classics

TUESDAY 19th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.