Whats on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week

Catch Zakk Zoot this weekend in Peterborough

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ night from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – Quiz questions from across the decades, teams of six max, free entry, winning team gets £20 bar voucher.FRIDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The Midnight Calling from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJs T3lsy and TK – RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and more. Free entry, starts from 9pm.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Circa 73;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Reckless from 9pm – a five-piece female fronted band playing Pop and Rock covers. Free admission;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.Rhythm Room, New Road, has Rotation from 9pm to 1am.SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Jessie's Ghost from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Guards;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Velocity – one of the most well established and successful function bands in Peterborough from 9pm, free entry;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen – bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry, starts from 9pm – 3amCharters has Zakk Zoot – solo acoustic performer playing a wide range of covers, from classic rock to hip hop, and from pop floor fillers to blues anthems. Free entry, starts from 3pm.;Peterborough Conservative Club has Travis Graham from 8.30pm - 11.30pm ;

Spanglers Country Music Club at the Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, welcomes the fabulous Julie Dawn. £5.50 on the door, 8pm -11.15pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has True 90s from 9pm, Peterborough’s premier 90’s tribute band. Free admission;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am;Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm;Charters has XX XII (2012) – a four piece rock band covering everything from popular classics and 80s rock. Free entry, starts from 2.30pm;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Mark Stevens, armed with an acoustic guitar and a tender vocal reminiscent of John Mayer or Damien Rice from 3pm to 6pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Last Minute Brigade from 2pm playing anthemic and party covers including classic Queen songs. Free admission;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Sunday Sessions with The Moonshiners from 3pm - 5pm (Outside) free entry;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Jimmy James and a Tribute to the Greats from 7pm.TUESDAY:Liberation has Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;