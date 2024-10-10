What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Massive line-up for East Angrier 9 at The Ostrich and DnB meets mini golf!

THURSDAY 10th

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has live music from 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Andras Droppa comes to The Met Lounge on Friday

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY 11th:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has András Droppa, a 22 year old Hard Rock guitarist, singer, and songwriter from North Devon. His unique blend of Hard Rock, Blues, Soul and Funk shines through in his original material, and his live band are undeniably energetic and infectious.

“This is gonna be live, loud, and in-ya-face” said András.

Glo Golf, Wentworth Street, has a night of epic D&B and mini golf madness! From 8pm until 2am, Glo Golf will be transformed into an electrifying music venue featuring a massive lineup of top DJs ready to bring the heat, with sets from: Mattitude, Ecliptic, Warbeats, Pete'C, Explizzit and The Strictly Soulful takeover with Instant & Tredda.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Georgia Nevade.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Mike Shelby. Members £4, guests £6 .

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJs Julian R & Terry G present: Off the Cuff from 7pm – late.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Famous Unknowns, plus superb Greek street food by Ligo Greek from 5pm-8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Returns from 9pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Halo from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents: Throwback playing RnB and Old Skool classics from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Expletives SATURDAY 12th: The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Press from 9pm. Exciting five-piece Peterborough covers band, playing chart hits from the 70s to 00s. Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Jenna G (Drag).

The Ostrich Inn has East Angrier 9 all-dayer featuring Club Brat, New Heart, Das Kapitans, The Forest Calling, Punching, Dick Complainers, Get The F Outta Dodge, The Dan The D, Coup De Tete and Toast from 2pm onwards. Plus vegan food from Tacos and Flipflops.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has electro-acoustic favourites 23 Reasons, playing all your favourite hits from all decades from 8:30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Listen Like Theives.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents: Saturday Night Groove from 9pm till 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after. Charters has Velocity from 10pm. Peterborough Conservative Club has Natalie Rose. The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC and the long awaited return of Derek Magill Darby. All welcome £6 on the door. SUNDAY 13th:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has acoustic Beatles tribute band Mellow Submarine from 3pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Jimmy Doherty from 5pm.

Charters has Pennyless duo from 3pm.

•Email your free gig listings to [email protected]