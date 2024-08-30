What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enjoy an afternoon with Maxyne Ryan and band – and the rest of the weekend’s gigs

The Lancaster Lounge, Yaxley, September 1.

Maxyne has performed at most of London’s iconic venues, and will be in the Lounge “sharing the joy, power and importance of LIVE music!” She will be joined by her band for what will be an amazing relaxing Sunday afternoon of music in the beautiful venue.

THURSDAY 29th:

See Latino Sound in the garden at Charters on Sunday

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY 30th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Tiger Club from 9pm. Peterborough Supergroup featuring some of the city’s top musicians. Playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock covers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Sensational 70s and 80s with Resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has the sounds of the 60s with the amazing Dusty Springfield and Cilla Black Tribute Show . Plus amazing Greek street food served by Ligo Greek from 5:30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Dan Poole.

The Burghley Club, has James Edmonds.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Ultra Sounds. SATURDAY 31st: The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Zephyrs from 9pm. Popular five-piece Peterborough party band, playing Rock and Pop covers.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Girl Gone Rockin’ from 9pm. Bijou, Bridge Street, has Abba Drag Brunch, a ticketed event from 2pm until 5pm, followed by Party Beats from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Skimmington Ride from 9.30pm. Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dead Horse. The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Notifications plus DJ New and exciting six-piece Peterborough Soul & Motown tribute band. Members free, non-members £2.

The Brewery Tap has DJ Mr Nash presents The Get Down from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has The Tourett*s from 3pm. – Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Billy Maxwell. . SUNDAY, September 1st: The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Babblefish from 2pm. Recently reformed five-piece Peterborough band, playing Rock and Pop covers. The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 5pm. The Cock Inn, Werrington, has the fabulous Mellow Submarine performing acoustic Beatles covers from 3pm. Charters has Jazz Underground from12-3pm followed by Latino Sound (pictured) from 3pm.

The Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm 0 11pm. Free entry.

The Lancaster Lounge, Yaxley, has Maxyne Ryan from 1pm-4pm.

TUESDAY 3rd:

The Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz in the function room from 8pm.

WEDNESDAY 4th:

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Egg Heads Pub Quiz from 7.30pm.

Email your free listings to [email protected]