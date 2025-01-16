What's on in Peterborough's pubs and clubs - and a look ahead to East Angrier X

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coming soon: East Angrier X

​The Ostrich, North Street, January 25th

Socks On Records are back again with East Angrier X, running between 2pm and 11pm with a 10 band line up.

Headlining will be Spoilers (pictured) as part of their 10th Anniversary tour.

Spoilers are an acclaimed UK based melodic punk band playing upbeat sometimes hardcore catchy songs.

Also on the bill are Verse Chorus Inferno, Das Kapitans, Sprainer, Mices, Dudesmell, Our Souls, Rudimentary Paste, Yoke and Adventures By Post.

THURSDAY 16th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - David James Smith, Jimmy Doherty and Matthew Aylett from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz @ 8pm Questions from across the decades. Teams of up to 6 may take part with free entry and winning team takes £30 bar voucher. FRIDAY 17th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Mighty & The High from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing a mix of covers from the 60s, 70s Post Punk and 90s Indie.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has The Golden Years - live DJ theme night: The best in Motown, Northern Soul, 70s & 80s from 8pm. Brewery Tap has Disco Inferno with DJ Theodore S Supafly bringing you 60s 70s Funk & Disco from 9pm – 2am. Free before 11pm, £5 after. The Ostrich Inn has The Kurmujun from 9.30pm. Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Get Back DJs.

Charters has DJ Terry G & Guest playing 60s, 70s soul and funk vintage and more from 8pm – late.

SATURDAY 18th: The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Pfunkadactyls from 9pm. Popular, exciting, upbeat 9 piece covers band playing the very best of Motown, Disco, Soul and Pop. Members free, non-members £2.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge with Toxic Blondes from 8.30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Dependant Variables from 9.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Eskimo Joe from 9pm. Recently reformed Peterborough band, playing Light Rock covers.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Submachines.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am. Resident DJ Rick Allen is bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after. Peterborough Conservative Club has Ed Cox.. SUNDAY 19th: The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm to 7pm.

TUESDAY 21st:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz Night from 8pm in the Function Room Win bar tabs, beer and cash jackpot.

Up to 6 people on a team