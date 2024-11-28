What's on in Peterborough this week - including Russell Kane and Craig Charles

A couple of really Christmassy events to get you in the mood, top stand-up comedy and a not-to-be-missed DJ set from Craig Charles

WINTER FESTIVAL

Nene Park from Saturday (selected dates from November 30) .

See Ferry Meadows transformed into an enchanted forest filled with magical surprises and festive tingles. Follow the willow sculpture trail, enjoy captivating performances, experience an outdoor cinema screening under the stars and explore magical activities. Indulge in a delicious menu of festive food and drink, and then visit the Christmas Shop for seasonal treats and gifts.

The Winter Festival comes to Ferry Meadows this weekend - and on selected date through to Christmas Eve

Burghley House Christmas Fair, November 28- December 1

More than 150 stalls will be selling festive favourites and gifts spread across the Elizabethan house’s stately surroundings, including its cobbled courtyards.

Also back by popular demand will be a large Victorian carousel, lit up for the season, while festive music will add to the atmosphere throughout the site… while you enjoy traditional mulled wine or indulgent hot chocolate, warming raclette and tempting sweet and savoury crepês.

Tickets and full details at www.burghley.co.uk

THE ANGLIA COMEDY ALLSTARS

New Theatre, November 30

The Anglia Comedy Allstars return with a fantastic line-up featuring the amazing Alan Davies, Iain Stirling, Laura Smyth and Catherine Bohart.

Deadly Ever After murder mystery evening, New Theatre Boizot Lounge, tonight

Step into a twisted fairytale where the Storybook villains have joined forces. With their plans to defeat their foes underway, a shock revelation emerges and you must solve this perplexing mystery.

Craig Charles DJ Set, Peterborough Cathedral, November 29

The renowned DJ and actor is bringing his electrifying DJ set for a night of unforgettable music and vibrant energy, featuring live PAs from The Kubricks and Zkeletonz, along with a special set by DJ Sam Flanagan.

Russell Kane: HyperActive

The Cresset, November 29

The whirlwind, FitBit-breaking comedian, presenter, actor and author is out on the road again, setting it on fire with his unique recipe of sharp wit and “storming physical comedy”. Age 14-plus

PETERBOROUJGH CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT

St Kyneburgha’s Church, Castor, November 30

Under musical director Bradley Smith they will be performing Rossini - The Sins Of His Old Age. Tickets £17 (under 18s free).

Dynamic Over-The-Top Action Wrestling The Cresset, December 1 DOA Wrestling showcases a diverse roster of world-class athletes who bring their unique wrestling styles to the ring, ensuring a dynamic and unpredictable experience.

The Snowman and The Snowdog: In Concert New Theatre December 4 The classic animated film with narrator, BSL interpreter, and soundtrack performed by the live Peterborough Music Hub orchestra alongside a selection of festive music favourites.

Christmas craft Fair

Peterborough Museum, November 30 (10am-4pm)

Want to find unique gifts for friends and family this Christmas? Local traders will be selling their beautiful arts and homemade crafts.

Free entry. No booking required.

Salvation Army Citadel Band, Queensgate, November 30

The city band will fill the air with festive cheer by performing a variety of popular Christmas carols and lively seasonal arrangements, and a choir will entertain shoppers during intervals. Donations received during the performances will go local services.

THAT THEY MAY FACE THE RISING SUN

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight Adapted from the novel by Irish author John McGahern, it is set in a remote Irish lakeside community, with the story unfolding over the course of a year, offering a lyrical and deeply human portrayal of rural life.