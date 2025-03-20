What's on in Peterborough pubs and clubs - including a L’Aristo’s Revival at Brewery Tap

A double-headline gig at Charters and a big night for lovers of the city’s indie/alternative scene from the 90s and 00s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Sugar, Gravy, Pleasure listening party, The Met Lounge, May 11

Get ready for a fun live chat centred around the book ‘Sugar, Gravy, Pleasure: An indie odyssey in Peterborough’ by Pete Elderkin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete will MC alongside a panel of special guests including DJ Kev Robinson, Mary Leen Hagger, Scott Pauley, Joe/Donny from The Pleasureheads and more. The evening will include DJ tracks and heated debates about key songs featured in the book, followed by a Q&A session. Music will be provided by DJ Nathan from Sugar Club/Loaded. This is a unique opportunity for music enthusiasts to experience Peterborough's 1990s and 2000s indie/alternative music scene.

Mary Lee Kortes is at Charters on Sunday

Tickets are available on Skiddle for £7.50 in advance.

THURSDAY 20th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - 4 Performers from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night in the main bar from 8pm (£50 cash prize).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRIDAY 21st: Bijou, Bridge Street, has James Edmonds in the main bar from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Eclectic Ballroom from 8pm playing the best in Disco, Funk, Soul, Hip Hop and more.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has 23Reasons, amazing electro acoustic covers band, from 8:30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Twisted present - 3 bands from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has L’Aristo’s Revival from 9pm (£5 entry, Proceeds to Cancer Research UK).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJ Mr Nash & guests with Classic Funk, Jazz Funk, Swing and Soul/Rare Groove.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Nothing But 90s.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Pfunkadactyls from 9pm. Upbeat 9-piece covers band playing the very best of Motown, Disco, Soul and Pop chart hits through the decades.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a disco, 8pm – late. Pay on the door – £5 members, £7 non-members.

SATURDAY 22nd:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Caustic Lights from 9pm. Popular Peterborough party band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Squadron from 9pm playing Rock, Pop, Rock n Roll and Ska and 2 Tone chart hits from the late 50s right up to date. Members free, non-members £2.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Tom Pollyn in the main bar from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Jimmy Doherty.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Upon This Rock from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – Resident DJ Rick Allen with top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has The Expletives from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Sophie Hardy .

March United Services Club has Simon Rose, a versatile all-round singer. Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £5 members, £7 non-members.

SUNDAY 23rd: The Ostrich Inn has The Main Event - 5.30pm. Charters has the return of Club With No Name, playing host to Mary Lee Kortes and Carol Hodge (pictured).