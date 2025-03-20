What's on in Peterborough - including the return of Blood Brothers

Two smash-hit musicals that have graced the West End hit the New Theatre – plus there’s an immersive concert, tribute shows, the fair and more

BLOOD BROTHERS at New Theatre, March 25-29

Written by Willy Russell, this multi-award winning and long running hit show is the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

The cast of Blood Brothers, at New Theatre from March 25-29

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

BAT OUT OF HELL, New Theatre until Saturday

The music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf will once again shake the stage with a powerhouse eight-piece live band on stage. Starring Peterborough’s Glenn Adamson in the iconic role of Strat, expect the best of Meat Loaf’s anthems brought to life.

Immersive Classical Experience, Peterborough Cathedral, March 22

With three stages, and each short piece flowing to the next, the audience will be led through a seamless surround-sound musical journey, aided by lighting and projection. The programme features the instantly recognisable to add-to-playlist new favourites.

There’s a Monster in Your Show, Key Theatre, March 22/23

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures leap from page to stage, as the beloved ‘Who’s in Your Book?’ series becomes a musical show. Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life.

The Makings of a Murderer 2 – The Real Manhunter

The Cresset, March 20

Featuring Senior Investigating officer Colin Sutton, who caught serial killer Levi Bellfield and ‘Night Stalker’ Delroy Grant, with stories of how he caught some of the UK’s most evil murderers.

Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park until March 30

Packed with great rides and attractions for all ages, the John Thurston and son funfair is open weekdays 6pm - 10pm and weekends 2pm - 10pm. Thursday night is reduced price night!

Peterborough Arts Cinema: TOUCH at John Clare Theatre, tonight

Based on the novel by Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson, Touch is a romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents. As the Covid-19 pandemic begins to cause lockdowns worldwide, widower Kristófer (Egill Ólafsson) is showing the early signs of dementia.

ABSOLUTE REGGAE at The Cresset, March 22

Bringing those sunshine reggae vibes with a 10-piece band, including a three-piece horn section and four vocalists.

Sing along to great songs from Bob Marley, Desmond Dekker, John Holt, Ken Boothe and UB40 to name a few.

Thank ABBA For The Music, The Cresset, March 21

Grab your platforms and flares for a journey back in time to when ABBA dominated the charts and ruled the airwaves. This epic two-hour ABBA-fest captures all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most phenomenal bands.