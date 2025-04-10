What's on in Peterborough - including the circus and inflatable fun at Ferry Meadows

The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park is at Ferry Meadows every day this Easter break

The Big Top is in town, there’s a huge inflatable obstacle course at Ferry Meadows and even an Easter Panto with stars of BGT and X-Factor.

Circus Ginnett, Bretton Park, April 10-21

Expect vibrant atmosphere, stunning costumes, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment, making it the perfect outing for families.

Whether you’re looking for thrills with breathtaking stunts, laughs from hilarious clowns, or awe-inspiring acts that will leave you speechless, Circus Ginnett delivers it all. The colourful spectacle is guaranteed to captivate both the young and the young at heart, ensuring a magical day out for everyone.

Circus Ginnett is at Bretton Park from today

Easter activities at Ferry Meadows until April 20

There are activities every day including The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park: Get ready to jump, climb and bounce your way through a 300-metre obstacle course, explore a massive inflatable play area and let little ones blast off in the space-themed toddler zone.

The Great Bunny Trail at Queensgate

Five giant bunnies will be scattered around the city centre shopping centre, inviting children and parents to embark on a fun-filled search. Plus a variety of creative workshops to keep little ones entertained.

Coffee morning and guest speaker at The Broadway Club, April 10

All are welcome for tea / coffee and piece of cake (£2.50) at 10.30am. The guest speaker is from Hearing Dogs and will be bringing a dog with her.

Wizard of Oz Easter panto, New Theatre, April 10

Join Kansas farmgirl Dorothy and her pet dog Toto on this magical adventure suitable for all ages. With an all-star cast including Steve Royle (Britain’s Got Talent) as Scarecrow and Stevi Ritchie (X-Factor) as Tin Man, alongside local children playing the loveable ‘Munchkins’.

The Room Next Door (12) Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, April 10 Ingrid and Martha were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.

FIREMAN SAM THE GREAT CAMPING ADVENTURE

The Cresset, April 17 at 12pm and 3.30pm

Norman wants to go on an adventure to impress his friends, so when two famous animal explorers arrive in Pontypandy, he decides to follow them into the mountains.

The Anglia Comedy Allstars

New Theatre, April 12

The Anglia Comedy Allstars are back in Peterborough with a tip-top line-up featuring the hilarious Simon Amstell, Josh Pugh, Ria Lina & Russell Hicks.

The Enchanted Princess Ball at The Cresset, April 10 at 1pm/4.30pm

Chester the Castle Jester has muddled up all invitations to The Royal Ball. Join him as he goes on an adventure to meet Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Princess Rapunzel, Belle and The Snow Queen in this fast paced, high energy and engaging musical toe tapping adventure.

Peterborough Jazz Club: Ralph Moore Quartet

Key Theatre, April 11

Few musicians boast the history and experience of tenor saxophone great Ralph Moore, a heavyweight in the jazz world for decades.

Moore’s musical journey began when he moved to the U.S. in 1972 as a teenager, dedicating himself to the saxophone. After attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, he embarked on a career as a jazz musician and later received the Lenny Johnson Memorial Award for outstanding musicianship.

Murder Trial Tonight, New Theatre, April 17

The Doorstop Case begins on screen, giving the audience the backdrop and opening to the true-crime story. Then, the action moves to the stage for a live murder trial. At the end of the show, the audience deliberates and decides: Guilty or Not Guilty?