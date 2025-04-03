What's on in Peterborough - including everyone's favourite musical from NYC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The adorable Annie the musical, music from James Bond movies and an Easter panto to look forward to this week

ANNIE, The Key Theatre until Saturday

Peterborough’s long-running Westwood Musical Society bring the perfect family-friendly musical to the stage. It’s the story of little orphan Annie (being played by city schoolgirls Charley and Sasha), who charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find her parents who abandoned her on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

The James Bond Concert Spectacular, New Theatre, April 6

Q The Music’s show features all the favourite Bond songs such as Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die and Nobody Does It Better – performed by musicians taken from the UK’s leading orchestras, sessions and shows.

Music & Words of Peace by Peterborough Choral Society

Peterborough Cathedral, April 5

Peterborough Choral Society will be leading a service with 90 minutes of sumptuous music by Barber, Pärt and Rachmaninov, as well as the profound and powerful Requiem by Duruflé.

The Wizard of Oz Easter panto at New Theatre, April 10

Join Kansas farmgirl Dorothy and her pet dog Toto on this magical adventure suitable for all ages. With an all-star cast including Steve Royle (Britain’s Got Talent) as Scarecrow and Stevi Ritchie (X-Factor) as Tin Man, alongside local children playing the loveable ‘Munchkins’.

OASISH, The Cresset, April 5 The UK's number 1 Oasis tribute band have taken the tribute world by storm since forming in 2004. The attention to detail is incredible. They have performed at Wembley Stadium and are the only band to perform at the Glastonbudget Festival every year it’s been running.​

The Critic: Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre tonight Academy Award Nominee Sir Ian McKellen stars as a powerful London theatre critic who lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme with deadly consequences. A suspenseful thriller co-starring Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong and Lesley Manville.

Fossils Galore Museum, High Street, March (April 5-19)

Children's prehistoric activities will let you find your own fossils, crystals and even artifacts to take home, plus check out the Dinosaur Egg Hunt.

Celebrate 200 years since the naming of the dinosaur Iguanodon with an exclusive collection. See parts of this dinosaur skeleton that have never been seen by the public.

Talk to a real Palaeontologist, ask him all your fossil and dinosaur-related questions and bring your own discoveries to be identified.

Stamford Choral are holding a Come and Sing performance of John Stainer's The Crucifixion at St John's in Cathedral Square on April 6.

Rehearsal from 1.30pm to 3.30pm with the performance at 4pm. Singers must register by emailing name & voice part to [email protected]. £5 to sing or attend the performance.

Frankie’s Guys, The Cresset, April 4 Accompanied by an incredible live band, the show includes all of the iconic Frankie Valli and Four Seasons’ hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Grease, and many more.

The Katharine of Aragon Legacy Lectures (online) April 5 and 6

A weekend of engaging talks by leading historians, organised by Dr. Owen Emmerson, each of whom hold a deep affinity with Queen Katharine of Aragon, who rests in the city cathedral’s sacred grounds. Tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk

I-SPY-A-SAURUS

Flag Fen, April 5-21

Get ready for a ROAR-some adventure.Take on the dinosaur egg quest, pick a mystery egg, follow its colour-coded trail around Flag Fen, and uncover which dinosaur is about to hatch.