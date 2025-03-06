What's on in Peterborough - including comedy from Chris McCausland and Paul Chowdhry

Strictly Come Dancing legends – and a show-winning comedian – plus theatre, music and more

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPEAKEASY: Karen Hauer & Gorka Marquez at New Theatre, March 12

Expect exhilarating live music and breath-taking choreography with Karen and Gorka’s newest offering. Unlock the door to an undercover world of elegance and iconic dance flavours. From the clandestine New York Speakeasy to the sultry Havana dance floors and from the Burlesque Cabaret Clubs of the mid 1900’s to the glittering mirror balls of Studio 54, SPEAKEASY will be a delicious dance experience. Mamba, Salsa, Charleston, Foxtrot and Samba the night away with our electrifying cast of world-class dancers, vocalists and musicians.

CHRIS MCCAUSLAND: Yonks!

Speakeasy is the latest spectacular dance show from Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez

The Cresset, March 8 at 4pm and 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You might have seen him on Strictly Come Dancing, Would I Lie to You, Have I Got News for You, The Royal Variety, QI, Blankety Blank, The Last Leg, and tons more as well. Recommended age: 16+

Remember Me

Key Theatre, March 6 and 7

A deeply moving drama about dementia based on the personal experiences and research of award-winning playwright Lekha Desai Morrison.

The play offers a compassionate exploration of the struggles of Sally and her daughter, which will resonate deeply with anyone who has a loved one affected by the condition.

Queen Of The Night – A Tribute To Whitney Houston

New Theatre, March 7

A celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time: Whitney Houston. An electrifying production that honours her timeless songs with sensational vocalists and a full live band.

Paul Chowdhry: Englandia at New Theatre, March 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned as the most successful British Indian stand-up comedian ever, his awards include “Best Live Event” at the ITV Asian Media Awards, “Comedian of the Year” at the Asian Voice Awards, and the esteemed “Eastern Eye Comedian of the Year” award.

Handbagged at Key Theatre, March 13-15

The Queen and her most powerful subject, behind closed doors.

Moira Buffini’s clever and fiercely funny comedy is a fly-on-the-wall look at what might have happened when Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher came face-to-face in the privacy of the palace.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY, New Theatre, March 8

Immerse yourself in the ultimate fusion of rock ‘n’ roll, pop, and comedy with a captivating journey through music history from the 50s to the 80s, filled with electrifying performances and iconic tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sing, laugh, and dance along to the greatest hits of the past.

COLDPLACE at The Cresset, March 7

A stunning live concert performance, celebrating the music of one of the most successful bands of all time. Featuring all your favourite Coldplay hits from the last 20+ years including Yellow, Paradise and A Sky full of Stars, right through to Higher Power and My Universe.

THE LONGEST YARN

Peterborough Cathedral until March 31

The exhibition is an incredible 80-metre-long display, featuring scenes from D-Day meticulously crafted in knitting and crochet. A breathtaking tribute to both history and craftsmanship.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: ROSALIE

John Clare Theatre, tonight, 7.30pm

Set in 1870s France, Rosalie is a historical drama, inspired by the life of Clémentine Delait, a renowned French bearded lady from the early 20th century.

Coffee Morning at Peterborough Conservative Club, March 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guest speaker is Dave Lowndes, who will be talking about 50 years as a photographer and displaying pictures of things that have happened in Peterborough during that time. Everyone is welcome. Cost is £2.50 which includes tea/coffee plus cake. Starts 10.30am.