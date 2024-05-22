What's on in Peterborough - including cheese rolling and 80s star Paul Young

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A treat for the little ones, the return of cheese rolling in Stilton, chart-topper Paul Young, a parody of Stranger Things and more...

IN THE NIGHT GARDEN LIVE at New Theatre, May 28/29

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day!

Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all! You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music. The show lasts just under an hour and your little ones will be amazed when they see a very special visit from the amazing flying Pinky Ponk.

STILTON CHEESE ROLLING FESTIVAL

Stilton Pavilion, May 26

Last held in 2017, when teams donned fancy dress to chase the block of ‘cheese’ down the village high street, the event is being revived, with a new venue.

The event sees teams of four rolling the ‘cheese’ (actually a block of wood) down a course, with each member having to roll the ‘cheese’ at least once.

In addition to the racing, there will also be a range of other activities being put on, including craft stalls and fair ground rides and a music tent starting at 4pm.

BURGHLEY GAME AND COUNTRY FAIR, Burghley House, May 26/27

Enjoy a packed programme full of country sports and family friendly entertainment. There’s first class entertainment from some of the countryside’s top names and organisations and try out lots of country sports.

STRANGER SINGS at New Theatre, May 25

Join us in the upside-down for this award-winning, smash hit new parody musical; Stranger Sings!

This award-winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series – in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory.

PAUL YOUNG – BEHIND THE LENS, New Theatre, May 26

Paul Young broke into the big time in 1983 when No Parlez went to number one and spawned iconic hits like Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home). Paul will be joined by musical partner and friend Jamie Moses to host the show.

CELEBRATING CÉLINE at New Theatre, May 24

The Ultimate Céline Dion tribute concert with an incredible full live band and starring the highly acclaimed vocalist, January Butler. With dazzling costumes, this show will take you on a two-hour electrifying journey through Céline’s life and career.

IVO GRAHAM – ORGANISED FUN at Key Theatre, May 23

After dismantling a barge, doxxing himself in the Doubletree, and blanking on the 1992 Ipswich Town crest (Taskmaster, Off Menu, University Challenge), Ivo ropes his audience into more chaos against the clock.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Afire at John Clare Theatre, May 23

While vacationing by the Baltic Sea, writer Leon (Thomas Schubert) and photographer Felix (Langston Uibel) are surprised by the presence of Nadja (Paula Beer), a mysterious young woman staying as a guest at Felix's family's holiday home. (7.30pm)

Half-term family cinema, Showcase, May 25-June 2

Family ticket prices have been reduced to just £25 for May half-term – and includes free popcorn.

Families can enjoy new releases including:If, Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Garfield Movie.

KINDRED DRAMA: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR

Key Theatre, May 28/29