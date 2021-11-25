What’s on at Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

Electric Six

Also as one of the best live bands around, influences range from New Romantic to Metal and a bit of Disco thrown in for good measure.

The Jack White featuring breakthrough single Danger! High Voltage was a disco laden indie club banger, followed up with one of the most quotable songs of all time, as Gay Bar, and its tongue in cheek video took the band into another stratosphere completely.

Elsewhere this week......

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm;

Brewery Tap on Westgate has The Sensational 70s and 80s with resident DJ Rick Allen.

FRIDAY:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Porky Pig from 9.30pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Dizzy Miss Lizzy’s from 9pm until late;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has One Eyed Cats from 9.30pm. Specialists in Rock & Roll,Rhythm & Blues, Swing and good times – sure to get you rocking; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Ramshackle Serenade;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Velocity from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Division Multiplied from 9pm:

SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm;

Coyotes Bar has Children of the Revolution on their Last Dance Tour from 9pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Ramshackle Serenade;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Soul FX performing from 9pm until late;

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with Eddie Nash from 9.30pm to 2am playing Funk / Soul / R&B / Hip Hop / Dub / Bass;

Charters has True British Mayhem bringing Punk to the Boat! Expect hits from the likes of The Clash, The Ramones, Sex Pistols, Blink 182, The Skids, Social Distortion, Sham 69, UK Subs and more from 10pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Noel Gee from 8.30pm to 11.30pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Carpark Rendezvous from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);

Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am. Resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Simon Piper from 4pm;

Charters has Acoustic Sunday Sessions with Rob and Dave from Children of The Revolution from 3pm;

EMBE Soul Food on Cowgate has Ramshackle Serenade from 4pm.

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesay and Thursday);

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe in Cowgate has vocalist Jess Orestano from 3pm to 6pm.

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour has singer Mark Bishop from 7pm-10pm.