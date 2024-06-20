What's on: ​An 80-year-old punk, Ibiza after-party and some top local bands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Club With No Name brings Punk legend Charlie Harper to Charters on Sunday.

​The CWNN welcomes the venerable front man of legendary punk band UK Subs with a solo acoustic performance that will include many pared down UK Subs songs and a few surprises too.

Support comes from Gizz Butt also playing a very rare acoustic set, which will include songs from many bands he has been part of over the years.

Advance tickets (£15) are available from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname. Doors open 7.30pm.

Charlie Harper

THURSDAY 20th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - three performers from 8.30pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night, free to enter, starts 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Denmark v England showing live from 5pm and General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY 21st:Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has an Ibiza Orchestra Experience unofficial after party with Eclectic Ballroom, and featuring Jimi Needles from 11pm – late. Entry is free.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Born Gaga - Lady Gaga Tribute Show from 9pm, plus street food from Get Wrapped Kitchen from 5:30pm-9pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Jordon Poole from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has True British Mayhem from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has L’aristo’s Revival with DJ Mr Nash playing classic funk, Jazz funk, swing and soul, rare groove and more. £5 entry from 8.30pm. Proceeds to Cancer Research UK. Music from 9pm-2am.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Famous Unknowns.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Tiger Club from 9pm.

SATURDAY 22nd:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Toxic Blondes

The Ostrich Inn has Radius 45 from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Carnival day street food traders, face painting and stalls for the kids plus great live music all day from 2pm, including the ever popular Palmy Ukulele Band and The Nuggets.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Smoke n Mirrors..

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has KickBack from 9pm .

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Get Ready from 9pm. Members free, non-members £2.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Windrush anniversary from 2pm -10pm. Free entry – a mix of DJs and Caribbean food available.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Col Stevens.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Eskimo Joe from 9pm.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Sweet Revenge from 9pm.

SUNDAY 23rd:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Zephyrs from 2pm.The Ostrich Inn has Salmon Dave from 5pm.

Charters has The Band from County Hell from 3pm -6pm, followed by Charlie Harper with support from Gizz Butt from 7.30pm (ticketed).

Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions with James Doherty from 2pm.

Manor Leisure Centre, Whittlesey, host the Big Bash (outdoors) from 11am to 6.30pm activities and entertainment from DJ L.I.AM, Vault Academy, Louis Rose, Resurgence, Eye2Eye Acoustic and at 4.30pm Groove Cartel.

THURSDAY, 27th:

Brewery Tap has Peterborough Big Band playing an eclectic mix of big band music. Doors open at 8pm, tickets £7.50 .

​