What's on: ​A four-day beer festival, loads of top bands and Urban Brunch

THURSDAY 28th

Charters, Town Bridge, has its Easter Beer Festival which runs until Sunday with 20+ local and national real ales, and 8+ ciders. There is also the General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm,

Urban Brunch takes over Gurkha Durbaar on Sunday

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Reggae Man Dan from 8pm – a great nostalgic night of Reggae classics.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Dave Smith solo gig from 8.30pm .

FRIDAY 29th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Expletives from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Punk & New Wave chart hits from the late 70s and early 80s.Charters, Town Bridge, has its Easter Beer Festival which runs until Sunday with 20+ local and national real ales, and 8+ ciders. Plus Groove to Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Tribal Misfits from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Scooted ‘n’ Booted from 10pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Velocity.SATURDAY 30th:The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has ABBALARF and their tribute to Abba, plus dancing to 60/70/80s music. Doors open at 7pm, members £5, guests £6, on the door. All welcome.

The Ostrich Inn has Surf Dogs from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Another Girl Another Planet.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Gangsters.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Caustic Lights from 9pm. Top Peterborough party band playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hit classics.

Brewery Tap has resident DJ Mr Nash with “The Get Down” from 9.30pm – 3am (free entry before 11pm, £5 after).

Charters, Town Bridge, has its Easter Beer Festival which runs until Sunday with 20+ local and national real ales, and 8+ ciders. Plus dance the night away with The Zephyrs from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Sunny Daye.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Whiskey Wizards from 9pm - 11.30pm – an evening of rock covers from Foo Fighters, White Snake, ACDC, Guns n Roses, Bon Jovi, Black Sabbath and more…SUNDAY 31st:

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The High Point Players.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Ballroom DJ set from 8pm.The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut All Dayer In aid of Macmillan Cancer Support from 2pm - 11pm.The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Tribal Midfits from 2pm. Popular Peterborough Rock covers band.Charters, Town Bridge, has the last day of it Easter Beer Festival with 20+ local and national real ales, and 8+ ciders. Plus enjoy live music with Pennyless Folk from 3pm followed by a Music Quiz from 6.30pm.

Brewery Tap has Tommy Philpot solo gig from 8.30pmGurkha Durbaar, Broadway, has Urban Brunch. The best in RnB, Hiphop, Dancehall, Afrobeats and Amapiano from DJ Firestarr, TK, Mr Lion, It’s Joe Boy, DJ T Rex and T3LSY from 3pm to 9pm. There will be bottomless Prosecco from 3-4pm not to mention plenty of food, beerpong and games. Tickets available at eventbrite.COMING SOON….Charters, April 28th Club With No Name presents an acoustic solo show with Miles Hunt, frontman of The Wonder Stuff, who many will recall having a number one UK chart hit with comedy duo Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer with the song 'Dizzy!'

Miles will be performing new and old songs, from both his more recent solo albums and many of The Wonder Stuff songs too, such as the classic 'Size Of A Cow'

Tickets are available now from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname