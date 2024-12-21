What's new in 2025 at Peterborough Arts Cinema

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

No sooner has its Autumn season finished, the long-established Peterborough Arts Cinema returns with its 10-film Winter season in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how the programme – 7.30pm on Thursday nights at the John Clare Theatre in Broadway – looks:

The Peasants (Chłopi) – (POL, 1h 54m) 9th January The latest animated film from the Oscar-nominated team behind Loving Vincent, is set in a late 19th-century Polish village which is a hotbed of gossip and ongoing feuds, held together by pride, tradition, and a deep-rooted patriarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving Mum – (ISL, 1h 52m) 16th January Hilmar Oddsson’s darkly comedic road movie is a bewitching 1980-set odyssey of self-discovery and acceptance across the beautifully photographed landscapes of Iceland.

Peterborough Arts Cinema Winter Season starts in January

Hamlet – (UK, 1h 57m) 23rd January Ian McKellen - reprising his lead role as Hamlet, a man who descends into madness as he seeks vengeance against his uncle for the apparent murder of his father - leads a stellar cast including stage and screen legend, Steven Berkoff, and stars of the critically acclaimed, recent stage cast of ‘Hamlet’: Frances Barber, Jonathan Hyde, Jenny Seagrove and BAFTA-winner Francesca Annis, bringing their iconic roles to life in this compelling new film adaptation.

The Outrun – (UK, 1h 58m) 30th January After living life on the edge in London, Rona (Saoirse Ronan)attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of Scotland's Orkney Islands where she grew up, hoping to heal.

Radical – (MEX, 2h 5m) 6th February Based on a true story, a teacher arrives in a Mexican school located in a border town full of neglect, corruption and violence. He tries a ‘radical’ new method of unlocking his students' interest, potential and, maybe, even their genius. My Favourite Cake – (IRN, 1h 37m) 13th February A 70-year-old widow in Tehran shakes up her predictable existence when she pursues a relationship with a lonely taxi driver in Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha‘s defiant late-in-life romance. Badlands – (US, 1h 34m) 20th February Inspired by real-life killers Charles Starkweather and Caril-Ann Fugate, this tale of crime and love begins in a dead-end town. Starring Sissy Spacek, Warren Oates and Martin Sheen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Origin of Evil – (FRA, 2h 3m) 27th February A woman on the verge of financial collapse attempts to impersonate her imprisoned lover and con her wealthy, estranged father and his new family.

Rosalie – (FRA/BEL, 1h 55m) 6th March France 1870. Young Rosalie lives with a big secret, she was born with a beard and hair all over her body. Every day she shaves so as not to attract attention. Her greatest desire is to be seen as who she is without having to hide.

Io Capitano – (ITA, 2h 1m) 13th March Longing for a brighter future, two Senegalese teenagers embark on a journey from West Africa to Italy. However, between their dreams and reality lies a labyrinth of checkpoints, the Sahara Desert, and the vast waters of the Mediterranean.