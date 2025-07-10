What will Guenther Steiner have to say on the Christian Horner sacking - in Peterborough this weekend?

First up, with the inside story on the world of Formula 1 is Guenther Steiner with his LIVE: Unfiltered show on July 12.

Buckle up and fasten your seatbelts for a hugely entertaining all-areas-access conversation spanning a decade inside Formula 1, with the former Haas F1 team principal and star of Netflix’s smash hit docuseries Drive to Survive.

He will take the audience into the pit lanes and onto the circuits of the world’s greatest race tracks. Through this unique lens, he will guide you on a thrilling rollercoaster ride through the heart of high-stakes motor racing, sharing an unobstructed view of the pressures and exhilaration of high-speed competition.

Full of twists and turns, from hiring and firing drivers, balancing books, pre-season preparations, the design, launch and testing of a car, culminating in the inside story of his severance from the team – Guenther will take you on a wild ride through his unconventional career in motor sport, his decade working on the Haas team … and beyond.

Uncompromising, brutally funny and searingly honest.

DOMINATION – The Rise and Fall of an Empire with Alice Roberts August 29

Join Professor Alice Roberts on an investigative journey to establish who spread Christianity, how and why; the story of the fall of an Empire – and the rise of another.

Celebrating the publication of her new book, Domination, the narrative will lead the audience from a secluded valley in South Wales to the shores of Brittany; from the heart of the Roman Empire in a time of political turmoil to the ancient city of Corinth in the footsteps of the apostle Paul; from Alexandria in the fourth century to Constantinople.

As the Roman Empire crumbled in Western Europe, a shadow of power remained, almost perfectly mapping onto its disappearing territories. And then, it continued to spread. Unearthing the archaeological clues and challenging long-established histories, Professor Roberts tells a remarkable story about the relationship between the Roman Empire and Christianity.

Lifting the veil on secrets that have been hidden in plain sight, this story is nothing short of astonishing.

An Audience with Sir Ian Botham September 4

Lord Ian Botham, the former England captain, was one of the most impactful all-rounders of his generation with 14 centuries and 383 wickets in a career that spanned over 15 years.

Through the 1980s, he was part of a golden generation of all-rounders in world cricket. The 1981 Ashes, which England won 3-1, have since come to be known as Botham’s Ashes for his starring performances with bat and ball.

Prolific with both bat and ball, Ian Botham was the fastest to the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets. He broke the World Record for most Test wickets, and finished his career with 5,200 runs and 383 wickets.

Join him as he discusses his amazing career, and everything in between.

An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona September 20

Katie and Kerry arrive in Peterborough as part of their tell-all tour! Having been friends for over 20 years, they are looking forward hitting the road together and sharing stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A

Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around. There will also be some song and dance and an opportunity for audience questions in an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun!

Tim Peake – ASTRONAUTS: The Quest to Explore Space

September 25

With fewer than 650 people having reached Earth’s orbit, nobody is more qualified than Tim to celebrate the historic achievements and human endeavours of space exploration. Up until now, Tim has brought his own incredible journey to life through unparalleled storytelling and extraordinary archive footage. In this new show, Tim will share the remarkable stories of some of his fellow astronauts and explore the spectacular evolution of space travel.

From the first forays into space in the 1950s, to the first human missions destined for Mars, Tim will traverse the final frontier. As he recounts the awe-inspiring endeavours of astronauts across the ages, Tim will reveal what spaceflight is truly like: from the wondrous view of Earth, living in weightlessness, the unique dangers and unexpected moments of humour, to the years of training and psychological and physical pressures that an astronaut has to take on.

John Lydon October 26 He’s a legend and an icon, a revolutionary and an immortal. John Lydon – aka Johnny Rotten – changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

The frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd (PiL) caused a political earthquake and transformed music for good. In his spoken word show, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, Lydon will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions during a pyrotechnic, one-off tour.

An Evening With Nigel Owens MBE April 25, 2026

Once one of the world’s top rugby referees Nigel Owens MBE is one of the most engaging and humorous characters in the game of Rugby Union – forever renowned and admired for displaying a dry sense of humour and sharp wit when dealing with players during the heat of battle.

This an evening simply not to be missed for any sports fan, as he recounts stories from his life and career.

There will also be an opportunity for a Q&A in the second half of the evening.

