What is on in Peterborough’s pubs and clubs this weekend

See Last Minute Brigade at The Ploughman on Sunday

FRIDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Contacts from 8pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ TK from 9pm – RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and more. Free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Morning Glory;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Tiger Club from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Sound Injectors, from 8pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – Bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! From 9pm-2am, Free entry.

The Fletton Club has You & I, an acoustic duo, from 9.30pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Cecil Farayi , who sings soul and Motown and so much more from 8.30pm;

Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Social - Resident DJ Boost playing the very best in Dance, R&B, Anthems and Party Tunes from 8pm to 1am;

SUNDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has The Latiesha Maria Trio from 3pm to 6pm;

Coyotes Bar and Grill in Northminater Road has karaoke;

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Last Minute Brigade (pictured), 3pm to 6pm;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Jimmy James and a “tribute to the greats” from 7pm to 10pm;

TUESDAY:

Tuesday at Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;