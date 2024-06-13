What a night in store for Four Seasons fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons when Oh What A Night comes to Peterborough’s New Theatre on Saturday.

Expect all the classics – Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night) – and some lesser known hits from the band which sold 100 million records .

“I started writing the show in 2019 to bridge the gap between the Jersey Boys, a musical with dialogue and heavy narrative and the various cabaret shows set around and the music of Frankie Vali,” said Ian Cowan, who also plays Tommy Devito.

"This show unites the story telling and the music, marrying the best of the two worlds together.

Oh What A Night! comes to Peterborough on June 15

"We play the band members and we each give a personal narrative, talking directly to the audience.

"It is a musical journey, starting with the doo wop music of the 1950s, which was the band's foundation, up beat and fun-filled music, through the chart hits of the 60s and Frankie Vali's solo success in the 70s."

And the secret of the show’s success?

"It is the songs, they’re still being played on the radio all these years later,” says Ian. “The secret is in the songwriting - it seems simple but it is genius. Bob Gaudio wrote most of them - simple melodies with very catchy lyrics that become earworms.”