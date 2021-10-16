Were you at Peterborough’s Bar Bloc in 2007 - and are you ready for a reunion?

Zed Malik, part of Eclectic Ballroom (with Jim), who is organising the reunion, said: “16 years ago Bar Bloc (in Westgate) opened its doors to the city and its energy captivated a generation.

“ Charters Bar and Eclectic Ballroom have teamed up with the formidable Pimpsoul (Steve Jeffrey) as well as Ian Clarke and Allan Patterson (Bar Bloc owners).

“Bloc meant so much to so many people, it only felt right to sound the call to the masses to come and celebrate and remember why we all loved to party in Bloc.

“We have enlisted the help of a Bar Bloc favourite, the one and only A Skillz.”

The Bar Bloc Reunion takes place on November 19, 10pm - 3am at Charters on Town Bridge and DJs on the night will be A Skillz, Pimpsoul, Double S and Eclectic Ballroom.

Zed added: “Special shout outs to Carl Sayers, Chris Marshall, Joe Canty & friends , Keep on Crew, Flaccid Assassins, Strictly Soulful & Locality as well as anyone else who put on nights that made Bloc what it was. Finally and most importantly the owners Ian Clarke and Allan Patterson.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com/e/charters-eclectic-ballroom-and-pimpsoul-presents-bar-bloc-reunion-tickets

1. Bar Bloc in Westgate- 2007 Bar Bloc, Westgate in 2007. Photo Sales

2. Bar Bloc in Westgate- 2007 Bar Bloc, Westgate in 2007. Photo Sales

3. Bar Bloc in Westgate- 2007 Bar Bloc, Westgate in 2007. Photo Sales

4. Bar Bloc in Westgate- 2007 Bar Bloc, Westgate in 2007. Photo Sales