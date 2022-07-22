Watersports at Ferry Meadows.

Nene Park is putting on six weeks of fun for children who have said goodbye to the classroom this week.

There is something for everyone to enjoy, from holiday trails, guided walks and cycles to pond dipping and bug hunts, craft workshops and bush craft sessions. Not to mention daily water sports pay and play activities at Nene Outdoors and boat trips on Overton Lake.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

The climbing wall

SUMMER LONG ACTIVITIES

Complete a trail at Ferry Meadows: There will be a new trail up around Ferry Meadows every two weeks throughout the summer holidays. Pick up a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for £1, answer the questions as you walk around the Park and return to the Visitor Centre to claim your prize.

Pay & Play at Nene Outdoors: Make a splash with the full range of Pay and Play activities on Gunwade Lake, with activities available between 11am and 6pm each day. Daily water sports activities include swan pedalos and row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes, dinghies and windsurfing. Buoyancy aids are included with hire and the friendly and experienced members of staff are always on hand to offer advice and ensure you are safe at all times. You can also hire bikes at Nene Outdoors to explore the wider Park!

Take a boat trip: Take a trip around Overton Lake in our new eco passenger boat and enjoy unique views of the lake and the wildlife around Ferry Meadows. Boat trips run regularly at weekends, and daily during school holidays. There are also special boat trips running over the summer including including Twilight and Early Bird boat trips.

Try cycling

Give climbing or archery a go: Try a new sporting challenge this summer with the archery and climbing wall sessions! Held on alternate weeks throughout the summer holidays, the sessions run from 11am to 4pm and last for 45 minutes. Tickets cost £8 per person.

Climbing Wall Sessions - 4th, 16th and 30th August.

Archery Sessions - 26th July, 9th & 25th August.

On Ya Bike - Guided cycle rides and cycle skills track: In partnership with PECT the Park wants to encourage more visitors to get out on their bikes in and around Peterborough.

Try archery

Guided cycle rides - 14th August, 17th August, 18th August, 27th August, 31st August.

Cycling skills track - 3rd August, 5th August, 9th August, 12th August, 24th August, 26th August, 4th September

Camp under the stars: Upgrade your day out at Ferry Meadows to an overnight adventure! Book one of the bell tents on the brand new ‘Lakeview Campsite’ and enjoy an easy camping experience on the peaceful banks of Gunwade Lake. On weekdays during the six weeks of summer, you’ll also be able make an individual booking on a per night basis at ‘The Glade’, the pitch only campsite. Located in the heart of Ferry Meadows, both campsites have access to a number of facilities and are ideally situated to take advantage of all the exciting activities on offer at Nene Outdoors.

RYA Sailing Courses: Learn to sail on a two-day course at Nene Outdoors. Choose from a number of youth or adult sailing and windsurfing courses. Cover the basics and learn in the safe waters of Gunwade Lake. All safety equipment, including wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided.

Watersports Centre at Ferry Meadows

Ride the miniature railway: All aboard the Ferry Meadows railway! Sit back and enjoy the ride as you pass through meadows, while taking in the view of Overton and Lynch Lakes. To see if trains are running on the day of your visit check www.ferrymeadowsrailway.co.uk

Discover the Visitor Centre, Gift and Farm Shop: The newly remodelled Visitor Centre in Ferry Meadows stocks everything you need for a summer day out in the Park. From picnic and BBQ essentials to summer games and activities and of course not forgetting plenty of refreshing drinks and ice creams.

FAMILY FUN AND NATURE EVENTS

Family Sculpture Walk - 27th July: Join Louise, Project Officer Arts, for a walk and activities around Thorpe Meadows Sculpture Trail. Explore the sculpture trail and a selection of the sculptures via hands-on creative activities. This event is suitable for all ages and costs £2.50 per child.

Pond Dipping - 27th July / 3rd August / 10th August / 17th August / 24th August / 31st August: Go along to a drop-in session between 12 and 3pm each Wednesday, and spend some time pond dipping and identifying the fascinating creatures you find. There may be a wait on the day depending on the number of people attending. Meeting at the Lynch Lake pond dipping platform, this event is suitable for children aged 3 and over and is free to attend, however donations are always welcome.

Bug Hunts - 2nd August, 19th August: Find out what amazing creatures make their home in the different habitats at Ferry Meadows. This event is suitable for children aged two and over and costs £2.50 per child. Choose from the morning or afternoon session.

Bushcraft Sessions: Learn essential survival skills this summer at the Bushcraft Sessions, aimed at children age 7 and over. It’s £5.50 per child, attend one session or book all three!

Tool Use - 9th August: Learn how to use a selection of tools including loppers and gimlets to turn elder sticks into crafts such as beads, jewellery and more. Choose from the morning or afternoon session.

Fire lighting - 18th August: Children will learn how to use basic bushcraft techniques to light a fire without using matches and get the chance to try and light their own fire. Choose from the morning or afternoon session.

Shelter Building – 26th August: Come along to find out how to build a shelter in the wild and have a go at creating your own. Choose from the morning or afternoon session.

CRAFT WORKSHOPS

Children's Fused Glass Workshop - 12th August: Join June from Semperart at this workshop especially for children. During the session you will learn about the nature of glass to inform your designs and creations, explore the design process and choose from a variety of glass and other materials to make your own piece. This workshop is suitable for age 7 years and over, it’s £12 per person and you can choose from the morning or afternoon session.

Adult's Introduction to fused glass workshop - 13th August: Join June from Semperart at this beginners workshop to make your own unique fused glass. This event is suitable for aged 16 years and over and the cost is £20 per person.

Children's Willow Weaving Workshop - 23rd August: A children's taster workshop to introduce you to the wonderful world of willow. Join Martin from Rutland Willows as he takes you through the techniques you need to create a unique piece of work to take home. Suitable for 10-15 yrs, it’s £14 per person and you can choose from the morning or afternoon session.

WALKING GROUPS AND TALKS

Guided Walk with a Ranger - 21st July: Join one of our Rangers for a 6 mile walk around Ferry Meadows and the surrounding area. This event is suitable for age 12 years and over and it's £2.50.

Osprey Talk - 25th July: Join Ken from the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust for an informative talk and presentation about this wonderful bird of prey. This event is suitable for 12 years and over and costs £5.

Social Walking Group - 27th July / 1st August / 31st August: Join the Visitor Ranger and get to know a group of like-minded walkers. This event is suitable for 14 years and over and is free to attend, but you do need to book your place online.

Pollinator Ponder and Wildlife Wander - 16th August: A walk with a Ranger looking at some of the butterfly, bees and wildflower species found in the Park. This event is suitable age 10 years and over and it’s £2.50 per person to attend.