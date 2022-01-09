Two Peterborough creatives leading pop-up workshops

Artist Tony Nero.

The workshops have been designed to complement the language courses at the Academy on High Street.

Keeping to an ethos of small, high-quality sessions (there’s a limit of six participants per workshop), the aim is to offer hands-on ‘taster’ classes in a friendly, informal atmosphere.

No prior experience or commitment is needed - the workshops are open to adults of all ages who want to try something different and new. Wherever possible, they will be led by artists, artisans, musicians etc. who live in the area in order to support and showcase local talent.

Peterborough musician Luther King

The next workshop will be led by Luther King and will feature African Drumming on Sunday, January 16 from 2-3.30pm.

Musician Luther has been in the music industry for more than 20 years playing at festivals and teaching in schools, community centres and care homes. He recently did a workshop with the Culture Community teenagers at Peterborough’s Afro-Caribbean Millennium Centre for Black History Month.

He plays rhythms from all over the world. In his words: “Drumming always brings happiness and happiness brings togetherness.”

On Sunday, February 20, from 2pm to 4pm, artist, photographer and muralist Tony Nero will be focusing on drawing with pastels. Tony - who recently helped repaint the Link Road Mural and featured at the Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery Millfield Link exhibition - will give a demonstration before those attending experiment with some basic pastel techniques, and then let loose on a drawing that they can take home. All materials will be supplied.