Two distinct voices, one unforgettable night of poetry

Two Stamford-based poets, Emmy Jenkins and Kia Went, will unveil their debut poetry collections at Rhymes on the Rocks, their popular open mic night, on Wednesday (13th),

The event, hosted at Spirits of Stamford bar, begins at 8pm and promises an evening of raw, emotive storytelling through poetry.

Both collections delve into the intricacies of relationships, yet each offers a unique lens.

Connections by Kia Went is an introspective journey into the challenges and triumphs of human connection as a neurodivergent person. The collection explores themes of self-discovery, rejection sensitivity, autistic burnout, and the complex quest for meaningful relationships.

Kia Went and Emmy Jenkins

More than a narrative of struggle, Connections celebrates resilience, hope, and the beauty of chosen family.

In contrast, Emmy Jenkins’ collection, Gunpowder, weaves through the intense emotional landscapes sparked by misinterpreting signals in casual relationships. Through themes of obsession, desire, empowerment, and delusion, Emmy explores the fine line between fantasy and reality. The poetry captures a voice in dialogue with a singular person, unpacking confusion and searching for clarity to better understand where genuine connection ends and self-imagined desires begin.

Kia and Emmy, both well-travelled and self-made entrepreneurs balancing the demands of motherhood, came together to create Rhymes on the Rocks as an inclusive, welcoming space for self-expression.

Doors open at 7pm, and poets begin at 8pm. Spirits of Stamford offers a two-for-£15 deal on

cocktails throughout the night.