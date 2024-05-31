Two-day music festival Soundle comes to Peterborough - here's the line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough’s Key Theatre becomes home to the two-day Soundle musical festival for the first time this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday (June 1 and 2) will see 10 top class bands playing – blending legendary artists from the Rock world, fan favourite bands along with up-and-coming young guns.

There’s something for everyone here in the carefully curated line- up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headlining Saturday night, The Emerald Dawn bring their enchanting Symphonic Prog stylings to Soundle 2024, the quartet having built up a formidable reputation as one of the best and most unique bands on the circuit.

Some the the bands coming to Soundle this weekend

One of the leading bands of the 1980s Neo Prog new wave, Solstice are Sunday’s headliners. From their early days playing alongside acts like Marillion, Pendragon, Pallas, Twelfth Night and Haze as regulars at the world-famous Marquee Club, the band wowed audiences with something very much out of the ordinary.

With soaring female vocals and violin thrown into the mix, their material stood out from the crowd. With their resurgence in the 1990s, the band have never looked back and their acclaimed ‘Light Up’ album, released at the start of 2023 has seen Solstice rise back to the top.