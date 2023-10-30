Twin sopranos serenade guide dogs at Peterborough Cathedral concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pair, who were performing songs from Movies and Musical soundtracks on Saturday evening, were joined by local two-legged and four-legged volunteers from sight loss charity Guide Dogs.

Naomi and Hannah have previously supported Guide Dogs by regularly performing at their annual Christmas Wishes Concert, which this year is taking place on 5 December at Manchester Cathedral.

At the Peterborough concert, guide dog pups and a working guide dog were greeting the audience and taking donations, to help fund the charity’s life-changing services.

Classical Reflection with a guide dog puppy.

Naomi and Hannah said: “We’re big supporters of Guide Dogs, and always enjoy singing at their Christmas Wishes Concert each year, so we loved having local dogs and volunteers attend our own concert in Peterborough this weekend.

“The dogs were fantastic audience members – they took it all in their stride and weren’t tempted to join in with the high notes!”

Mandy Loveder, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs in Peterborough, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Naomi and Hannah for supporting us here at Guide Dogs.

“It costs over £54,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and, as a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our life-changing services running.”

Classical Reflection meeting guide dog puppies in 2019 at the charity's National Centre.

The twins were accompanied by film composer Anthony White on grand piano at the concert.

Dr Larisa Corda, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist from This Morning, also attended the concert.

Classical Reflection have performed at the Royal Albert Hall, The O2 Arena and Wembley Stadium, and have been nominated for a Classical Brit Award.