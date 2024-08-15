TV's Dom Joly bringing his Conspiracy Tour to Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dom Joly, the legendary comedian, travel writer and columnist, best known for his multi-award winning, global-smash-hit prankster television series, Trigger Happy TV, brings The Conspiracy Tour to Peterborough this autumn.

​Based on Dom’s latest book The Conspiracy Tourist – Travels Through A Strange World published in November 2023, Dom Joly - The Conspiracy Tour comes to the Key Theatre on October 16.

Conspiracy theories used to be fun but now they’ve gone mainstream and infected the body politic. Dom will provide a hilarious, fascinating, and slightly anarchic guide to the wacky world of conspiracies.

Having travelled the globe looking into some of the strangest and weirdest conspiracy theories in existence for his new book, Dom is now ready to tell us what he thinks.

However, he won’t be alone. In the spirit of balance, Dom has invited an infamous conspiracy theorist, Dr Julian Northcote, to take the stage and defend the alternative view.

During the shows Joly and Dr Northcote will address some of the questions that have been troubling many of us for years:

Is the earth flat?

Does Finland exist?

Did JFK commit suicide?

Is Bill Gates really interested in the contents of your tiny mind?

Is Denver Airport? the weirdest conspiracy out there

Are UFOs piloted by lizards?

Do cows kill 15,000 UK ramblers a year?

Warning: Due to the extremely controversial views that will be aired in the show, security will be at an optimum and audiences are warned that angry demonstrations are very likely – or is that just another conspiracy theory?

Tickets from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com