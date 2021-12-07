Tuesgay finds new home in Peterborough - and it is familiar surroundings

TuesGays at Liberation

After New York New York closed back in 2015, Tuesgay (which was based there) almost went with it. However resident DJ Rob took on the Tuesgay brand and took it to new heights after finding a new home within in The Solstice.

DJ Rob said: “I couldn’t let Peterborough lose this night - a night where everyone can be their true selves and not have to worry about what others think.

“We run a zero tolerance policy towards anyone who makes unjust comments to or about anyone being their true selves. We believe we run the safest nights in Peterborough and of course anyone is welcome.”

DJ Rob - Tuesgay at Liberation

Eventually the stay at The Solstice/Radius - which saw some memorable themed events, using the outside area for paint parties through to foam parties - came to an end last year with the closure of the venue, and the search for a new home started again.

Rob, who runs Tuesgay with Kieran Boreland, added: “We got so many offers to provide us a new home from so many venues and we were extremely honoured to be offered so many locations.

“However when we were approached by Steve Thomas and Peter Bell to take Tuesgay back to its original space, I couldn’t say no.

“This is where Tuesgay was founded, where it began, where it made its name and identity and so many felt they could come out and be their true selves.”

Tuesgay at Liberation

Tuesgay once again runs every Tuesday, with theme weeks held once a month. Tonight TikTok sensation Baily J Mills, and UK Lip Sync champion Christeen will be at the Sexy Santa night; December 14 is a Snow Party, December 21 is the annual Christmas Jumper Party and December 28 is a Glitter Party.