The star of Strictly Come Dancing, Black Books, and veteran of a dozen wildly successful comedy tours, Bill will be returning to the East of England Arena and Events Centre on May 4, as part of his "En Route to Normal" tour, which was postponed during the pandemic. The show had to be cancelled twice due to COVID.In this new show, Bill ponders the questions that this moment in history has thrown up, and tries to see a way through the strange unreality of our new world. Tracing lines through chaotic moments in history, Bill seeks out parallels where human resilience and our ability to endure have got us through times of strife.Pamela Newbould, head of events, East of England Arena, said, "We will be opening the Arena gates early for this highly anticipated event, and guests choosing to beat the traffic and arrive early will find food and drink served from 5.30pm. We are opening our North and South gates to traffic for this event, and urge ticket holders to leave plenty of time to arrive and get parked before the show starts."The Arena recommends the North Gate for those coming from the A1 and the South Gate for those coming from the Parkway. Set your satnav destination to PE2 6HE for the North gate and PE2 6XE for our South gate.