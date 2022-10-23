Top class opera from The Met - in HD in Stamford

Medea opens the Met season

Stamford Arts Centre on St Mary’s Street is to screen 10 spectacular Met Opera performances, beginning with Medea on October 29, through to Mozart’s fable Die Zauberflöte ending the season on June 3 next year.

The Met is the vibrant home of creatives from across the world. Singers, conductors, designers and more work together to develop performances that are attended by over 800,000 theatre lovers in New York, and millions more through digital technologies.

Other performances include:

La Traviata – 5th November;

The Hours – 15th December;

Fedora – 19th January;

Lohengrin – 18th March;

Falstaff – 8th April;

Der Rosenkavalier – 15th April;

Champion – 29th April;

Don Giovanni – 20th May;

Full details of all events, including The Met Opera performances can be found on the Stamford Arts Centre website: https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/ or call the box office for details on 01780 763 203.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

