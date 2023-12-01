Time for curtain up on Key Theatre panto Aladdin

It’s that time again… to take a magic carpet ride to Peterborough’s Key Theatre and enjoy the high-flying adventure for all the family – Aladdin, which opens on Saturday.

David Griffin-Stephens returns as The Dame – Widow Twankey – humble washerwoman and mother of Aladdin (Max Taptygin) who dreams of a better life and fabulous riches.

When a mysterious Wizard (Abanaza, Andrew Sharpe) offers him the adventure of a lifetime, Aladdin jumps at the chance to prove his worth. Will he survive the journey and return a rich man to marry the Princess (Emily Tang)? Perhaps a Genie (Feyi Wey) could help?

This classic rags-to-riches pantomime tale is brought to life by the hit team behind last year’s fabulous production of Dick Whittington. Don’t miss this year’s Key Theatre pantomime, filled to the brim with genie-us comedy, mayhem, magic and more.

Tickets – there are performances from December 2-31 – at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com