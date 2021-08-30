Thrills and spills of the circus in Peterborough city centre

Lost in Translation

Lost in Translation, one of the UK’s leading and most spellbinding contemporary circus companies, is parading into Peterborough on Wednesday, September 1 to delight crowds in Cathedral Square.

The Victorian theme of the circus show and parade picks up on the tradition of parading, which dates back to the late 18th century. Travelling to their audiences, circuses became incredibly popular during the Victorian period; the parade announced the arrival of the circus and gave the excited crowds a glimpse of the dazzling acrobatic feats to follow.

Lost in Translation are renowned as the Guinness World Record holders for most catches on the Korean Cradle – a discipline rarely seen on UK stages.

As leaders in the field of story-led circus productions, Lost in Translation have delighted audiences across the world, from Australia to the Edinburgh Fringe.

At the heart of their act-building is a palpable passion for bringing communities together and contributing to cultural recovery. The year of their 10th anniversary has seen the company tour across the UK with a broad range of acts and productions.

Victorian Circus Spectacular is set to continue to excite and enchant lovers of contemporary circus.

Director Massimiliano Rossetti said: “We’re so excited to be back on stage with a bang for our 10th anniversary year! At Lost in Translation, we have a deep desire to connect people, communities and cultures through our character driven theatrical shows and our trademark warm humour.

“This past year has seen us separated from both our loved ones and what we love doing, so we can’t wait to bring a smile to new audiences.

The parade is due to begin at the cathedral entrance at 5.45pm, with the performance starting at 6pm in the square.

Age guidance 5+