Three days of live music at diner’s charity beer festival

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping EMN-150317-163508009

Richard’s Charity Beer Festival

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, Friday - Sunday

After opening Harley’s Diner way back in 2007 in Market Gate it’s time for Richard Swinscoe to hang up his apron and hand over the reins to the next generation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join the team for a weekend to remember and make sure he gets a good send off.

There is a real ale and cider bar and live music all weekend.

On Friday the entertainment comes from The Expletives , 7pm - 10pm; Saturday from Division, 12.30 - 2.30pm, followed by Last Minute Brigade, 3pm - 5pm; a surprise band from 5.30pm - 7.30pm; and headliners are the Foo Fighterz tribute band from 8pm - 10pm.

It carries on on Sunday with Sara Ashley 12-2pm; Dan Knight 2.30pm - 4.30pm; Ray Fenwick Band 5pm - 7pm and it is hosted by Teddi The Drag Queen.

Tickets are £5 a day or £10 for the whole weekend and the beer festival is raising money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in memory of Richard’s family and friends that have been treated there.

Oktoberfest

Charters, Town Bridge, until Sunday, October 17

Showcasing a wide selection of German draught and bottled beers across the weekend - outside in the beer garden with about 8+ draught beers and 15+ bottled beers including Oktoberfest specials - plus live music on Saturday and Sunday.

Elsewhere this weekend:

TONIGHT: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Ostracised - Closed Circuit + support from 8pm.

FRIDAY: Burghley Club, in Burghley Road, has Caustic Lights from 8.30pm, free entry; Peterborough Conservative Club has Kriz Garrick; The Ostrich, North Street, has Stealer from 9.30pm; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Children of the Revolution; Brewery Tap, Westgate, has L’aristo’s Revival – Charity event (£5 entry but all proceed to Cancer Research UK) Dj Mr Nash and guest DJs will be playing classic funk, jazz funk, swing and soul, rare groove, RnB, 80s and 90s from 8.30pm in the Function Room; Iron Horse Ranch House has Richard’s Retirement Charity Beer Festival 7pm - 10pm; Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY: The Ostrich Inn has Repose from 9.30pm; Burghley Club, in Burghley Road, has Another Girl Another Planet from 8.30pm, free entry; Peterborough Conservative Club has Steve Gentry; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Zephyrs; Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen, bringing you top tunes from the 70s to the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen. From 9pm – 2am, free entry; Charters, Town Bridge: Kick Back – playing rock, pop, and more from 10pm. Free entry; Iron Horse Ranch House has Richard’s Retirement Charity Beer Festival 12noon - 10pm; The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ session, 2pm to 6pm; Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks;

SUNDAY: Charters, Town Bridge, has Dan Poole, a singer songwriter who’s been gracing the Peterborough music scene for the past few years. From 3pm. Free entry; Iron Horse Ranch House has Richard’s Retirement Charity Beer Festival 12noon - 7pm; Pizza Parlour, Cowgate, has Division from 3pm to 6pm.

MONDAY: Pizza Parlour has Bon Rogers-White from 7pm to 10pm.