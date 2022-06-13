Thousands of music fans had a Simply brilliant evening as big name music stars returned to Peterborough last weekend.

Topping the bill on Saturday night were Simply Red, and Mick Hucknall and his band mates played their biggest hits to a huge crowd at the Embankment. People came from across the region for the gigs.

The Simply Red gig came one day after Judge Jules headlined the Cafe Mambo Classics concert on Friday night. Sadly, the planned Manic Street Preachers show, scheduled for Sunday night, had to be postponed after lead singer James Dean Bradfield tested positive for COVID.

Simply Red were supported by saxophonist and singer YolanDa Brown, who wowed crowds with her incredible talents, many of whom were introduced to her infectious jazz sounds for the first time as they watched from their picnic chairs and blankets. Soulful dance diva, Lisa Stansfield also got the crowds up on their feet with highlight performances including ‘People Hold On’ and ‘All Around The World’ and handed over a rapturous crowd for the headline act.

Mark Harrison, promoter of LPH Concerts said, "What a fantastic weekend of music it's been. We are so thrilled to have staged two incredible concerts here in Peterborough and to have received such positive feedback. We'd like to thank all of the staff and crew who made it happen, the artists, to Peterborough Council for their support, and to each and every person who bought a ticket - we couldn't have done it without you.

“We were blessed with beautiful sunshine which made it all the more special to see so many smiling faces enjoying the first outdoor concerts to be held here since the pandemic. We hope to come back next year and do it all again."

