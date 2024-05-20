Thousands 'celebrate' at two-day Ferry Meadows festival - were you one of them?

Ferry Meadows was the setting for the outdoor celebration of what the city has to offer – a packed programme of performances and activities for all ages.

Circus performers, family theatre, a dog show, arts and crafts, dancing and singing were just a few of the highlights.

The festival finale on Sunday saw a traditional Hindu Holi Colour Ceremony with those taking part throwing coloured paints and streamers in joyful celebration.

A Nene Park Trust spokesperson commented on social media: “We've had the most wonderful second day of #PeterboroughCelebratesFestival, thanks so much to everyone who came to celebrate our fantastic city with us.”

Visitors at the event

The Hutchcraft family, Nathan, Ewan (4), Davina and Iris (9) looking at the hearts displays

The stage audience

Emma Dixon, Charley Genever and Francesca Patel