Thousands 'celebrate' at two-day Ferry Meadows festival - were you one of them?

Ferry Meadows was the setting for the outdoor celebration of what the city has to offer – a packed programme of performances and activities for all ages.
Circus performers, family theatre, a dog show, arts and crafts, dancing and singing were just a few of the highlights.
The festival finale on Sunday saw a traditional Hindu Holi Colour Ceremony with those taking part throwing coloured paints and streamers in joyful celebration.
A Nene Park Trust spokesperson commented on social media: “We've had the most wonderful second day of #PeterboroughCelebratesFestival, thanks so much to everyone who came to celebrate our fantastic city with us.”