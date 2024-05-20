Thousands 'celebrate' at two-day Ferry Meadows festival - were you one of them?

By Brad Barnes
Published 20th May 2024, 09:35 BST
Thousands turned out to enjoy the free two-day Peterborough Celebrates Festival at the weekend.

Ferry Meadows was the setting for the outdoor celebration of what the city has to offer – a packed programme of performances and activities for all ages.

Circus performers, family theatre, a dog show, arts and crafts, dancing and singing were just a few of the highlights.

The festival finale on Sunday saw a traditional Hindu Holi Colour Ceremony with those taking part throwing coloured paints and streamers in joyful celebration.

A Nene Park Trust spokesperson commented on social media: “We've had the most wonderful second day of #PeterboroughCelebratesFestival, thanks so much to everyone who came to celebrate our fantastic city with us.”

Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows. Visitors at the event

1. Peterborough Celebrates Festival

Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows. Visitors at the event Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows. The Hutchcraft family, Nathan, Ewan (4), Davina and Iris (9) looking at the hearts displays

2. Peterborough Celebrates Festival

Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows. The Hutchcraft family, Nathan, Ewan (4), Davina and Iris (9) looking at the hearts displays Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows. The stage audience

3. Peterborough Celebrates Festival

Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows. The stage audience Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows. Emma Dixon, Charley Genever and Francesca Patel

4. Peterborough Celebrates Festival

Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows. Emma Dixon, Charley Genever and Francesca Patel Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Ferry Meadows