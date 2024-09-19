Things to do in Peterborough - including stand-up comedy and a soap star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Look out for theatre classic Little Shop Of Horrors, Classic at The Cathedral and a Buffy send-up

CHARLIE COOK’S FAVOURITE BOOK

Key Theatre, September 21

Based on the book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler

Charlie Cook's Favourite Books comes to the Key Theatre stage

Charlie loves reading. Especially books about pirates. But his sister hates it – it’s boring! Can Charlie convince her that reading is fun? Perhaps if she read a book about a pirate, who is reading a book about Goldilocks, who is reading a book about a knight…

Come and delve into a range of books with Charlie Cook, brought to life with puppetry and enchanting songs.

AN EVENING WITH NEIGHBOURS’ RYAN MOLONEY

New Theatre, September 19

Charlie Cook's Favourite Book

Reminisce with Ryan, who joined Neighbours as Toadfish Rebecchi in 1995, as he looks back across all of Toadie’s biggest stories and reveals never before heard behind the scenes secrets.

PODS PRESENT: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Key Theatre, September 24-28

Featuring well-known songs such as ‘Suddenly Seymour’ and ‘Somewhere That’s Green’, join Seymour, Audrey, Mr Mushnik and the rest of Skid Row for this charmingly tongue-in-cheek musical.

SOPHIA DULEEP SINGH AND HER FAMILY

Key Theatre, September 19 (5pm)

An informal reading of some new material from Eastern Angles’ upcoming play inspired by Sophia Duleep Singh and her siblings, plus a chance to ask questions of the creative team.

This script-sharing is part of a R&D project supported by Arts Council England, Essex Cultural Diversity Project, Landmark Theatres and Eastern Angles.

Tickets are free but can be booked at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

CHRIS KENT – BACK AT IT

Key Theatre, September 21

After a dose of the real world (having gone back to the day job as an electrician), Chris found himself with two jobs and the ridiculous notion of trying to buy a house. It turns out he did not have enough jobs. Something had to give and there’s no future in electricity anyway…

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: Classics at the Cathedral 2024

Peterborough Cathedral, September 21

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, with Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices, present a programme of British music, including works by Vaughan Williams, Holst and Elgar.

PINT OF POETRY

Stamford Arts Centre, September 25

Peterborough’s Em Dickens will be launching her first collection of poetry “Embers” – a journey through anger and sadness that ultimately leads to joy and happiness. The evening will include the usual opportunity for other poets to also read their own work.

BUFFY REVAMPED

Key Theatre, September 25

This fast-paced gem brings you the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out… Spike. Performed by Brendan Murphy.

Gateway Film Festival presents Migration (PG)

Church of the Holy Spirit, Bretton, September 21 (3.30pm, free)

A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: The Zone of Interest

John Clare Theatre, September 26

A 2023 historical drama, the film focuses on the life of the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, as they strive to build a perfect life for their family in a house next to the camp.