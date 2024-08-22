Things to do in Peterborough - including open air cinema at Ferry Meadows
PETERBOROUGH BEER FESTIVAL
The Embankment until Saturday
The biggest event of its kind this year, expect more than 300 different Cask/Key Keg beers from 176 different breweries guarantees something appealing to everyone’s taste.
There is also something for cider, gin and wine lovers, plus soft drinks, food and a funfair.
Entertainment comes from live bands tonight and all day Friday and Saturday .
OUTDOOR CINEMA
Ferry Meadows, August 23
Summer Nights gets under way with Beauty and the Beast Sing – Along (PG) in the open-air cinema on Oak Meadow. Gates open at 4.30pm, with the movie starting at 5pm. Then at 7.30pm, the classic love story Pretty Woman (15). Tickets at www.nenepark.org.uk
OUTDOOR CINEMA
Ferry Meadows, August 24
Enjoy the musical comedy Trolls Band Together (U) at the open-air cinema on Oak Meadow. Gates open at 4.30pm, with the movie starting at 5pm. Then at 7.30pm, you can see 80s vampire classic The Lost Boys (15). Tickets at www.nenepark.org.uk
OUTDOOR CINEMA
Ferry Meadows, August 25
Experience musical classic The Wizard of Oz (U) at the open-air cinema on Oak Meadow. Gates open at 4.30pm, with the movie starting at 5pm. Then at 7.30pm, you can see Bollywood action thriller Pathaan (12A). Tickets at www.nenepark.org.uk
Fairies & Dragons at Sacrewell Farm until September 1Open every day, from 9am – 4.30pm, you can explore the beautiful Cambridgeshire countryside, burn off some steam in the farmyard-themed play area, paddle in the mill stream and take part in free, themed Fairies & Dragons activities including: Castle fort building; Dragon and Fairyscavenger hunt; Dragon-themed arrow shootout; Dragon-themed games; Crafting fairy wands; Fairy-themed games; Themed photo opportunities for capturing memories.
SUMMER SAFARI
Queensgate Shopping Centre until September 1
Walk amongst life-sized, breathtakingly realistic animal sculptures, including a majestic elephant and a fearsome tiger. Today there is a Caribbean Steel Pan Workshop (August 22)
PETERBOROUGH RAILWAYS
Peterborough Museum until September
Looking at the impact of the railways on Peterborough and the dawn of a new era that connected Peterborough to the world, sparking a wave of economic and cultural change.
MAIZE MAZE at Skylark, near March, all summer
Follow over three kilometres of pathways to complete the Olympic themed game and solve the maize maze challenge. The funyard includes a giant paddling pool, tractor ride, pedal go-kart track, jumping pillow, giant slide complex, zip-wire and more.
MONSTERS OF THE SEA
Peterborough Cathedral, until September 1
An immersive experience, transporting visitors into the awe-inspiring world of the ocean's most legendary inhabitants, breathed into life, using animatronics.
Introduction To Must Farm: A Bronze Age Settlement
Peterborough Museum until September
Focusing on an introduction to the story of this significant Bronze Age site, dubbed “Britain’s Pompei”, which gives an extraordinary insight into everyday life almost 3,000 years ago.