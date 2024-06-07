The Wurzels to headline Peterborough's Sausage and Cider fest

The “Scrumpy and Western” band – best known for their 1976 hits ' The Combine Harvester’ and ‘I am a Cider Drinker’ will be entertaining the crowd on Saturday, June 22.

They will be taking to the stage with tribute acts ABBA Revival, The Brightside Killers, Rule the World, Sham Fender and special guest - Barrioke (Shaun Williamson).

The festival will feature 30+ cider flavours, alongside craft beer, spirits, wine, cocktails and soft drinks.

In addition you can look forward to 20+ sausage flavours ranging from maple and chilli, vegetarian and cheese, plus a huge festival market, on-stage sausage eating contests and six-round chilli eating competitions.

Festival marketing manager Lee Fudge commented: “We are delighted to have The Wurzels at Sausage and Cider Festival Peterborough for a huge feel-good event. Festival goers can expect epic entertainment, food, drink and even an extra stage for the little ones to enjoy.”

This event will run from 2pm to 11pm and under-18s must be accompanied by someone above the age of 21. Tickets at www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/peterborough

