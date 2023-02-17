The Swearing Jar: Tale of love and heartbreak heads to Key Theatre in Peterborough

New Perspectives Theatre Company in rehearsal

​New Perspectives Theatre Company will be returning to their roots as they bring the UK premiere of a multi-award winning Canadian play, The Swearing Jar, to Peterborough’s Key Theatre next month.

Told by a cast of four and featuring original songs, it follows seemingly perfect couple Carey and Simon.

When Carey produces a swearing jar, it’s her way of breaking the news that she’s pregnant, giving them nine months to break the swearing habit before the baby is born.

Little did she realise this blew Simon’s chance of sharing his own news.

As Carey takes us into her past with songs that express what she finds difficult to say, Simon’s secret emerges and we see how one unsaid moment changes their future.

Previously called Key Perspectives – after taking the name from a residency at the theatre – New Perspectives are proud to be heading back to Peterborough’s Key Theatre where the company started in 1973 for a five day and six performance run of The Swearing Jar from March 21- 2.

New Perspectives Artistic Director Angharad Jones directs The Swearing Jar, which was originally written by Kate Hewlett.

It won the Best of the Fringe at Toronto Fringe Festival for its premiere in Canada in 2008, then Outstanding New Play at New York International Fringe Festival in 2010 and Governor General’s Literary Award for Drama in 2013.

The movie adaptation of the play was released in 2022 starring Adelaide Clemens, Patrick J. Adams, Douglas Smith and Kathleen Turner.

Angharad is collaborating with musical director Joe Danks to bring the show’s music to life.

Joe is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose credits include Seaspeak, an album produced after a year-long residency at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich.

She is also working with designer Gemma Caseley-Kirk, lighting designer Alexandra Stafford and choreographer Tina Carter.

The cast for The Swearing Jar includes Paige Round (Tartuffe, Birmingham REP; The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, UK tour), Joe Wiltshire-Smith (Ghost About The House, King’s Head Theatre; Kneebone Cadillac, Theatre Royal Plymouth), Stanton Wright (Twelfth Night, Royal Shakespeare Company; The Kite Runner, UK tour) and Tanya Myers (Rehearsed reading of Maryland, New Perspectives; Emmerdale (ITV); Oranges and Sunshine (2010 film).

The tour starts at Squire Performing Arts Centre in New Perspectives home city of Nottingham, then tours to arts venues including Key Theatre in Peterborough and Northern Stage, and to Midlands and South East community spaces as part of the Live and Local, Northants Touring Arts and the Artsreach rural touring schemes.

Director Angharad Jones said, “There’s something a little bit magic about The Swearing Jar, and I’m enormously proud to be directing the first UK outing for this award-winning play.

"We’ve slightly re-worked it to read for a British audience and have a brilliant cast and creative team bringing it to life.

"After a few rough years for many people, The Swearing Jar is a real tonic and I hope it feels to the audience something akin to a warm embrace.