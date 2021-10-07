The Sherlocks - back doing what they do best in Peterborough

The Sherlocks - Brandon, Kiaran, Trent, Alex Photo: Sam Nahirny

The South Yorkshire band is to tour 15 of the most important, but often under threat, smaller music venues, including The Met Lounge tomorrow (Friday).

“Our band was built on playing pubs and clubs to no more than one or two hundred people and without them we would be nothing,” drummer Brandon Crook told us.

“We are proud that we have played music venues on every step of the ladder. Some signed bands are thrown straight on to support arenas tours on day one, but you can miss out on so much by doing that,“ he added.

The tour comes as Brandon, his brother and frontman Kiaran and new band members lead guitarist Alex Procter and bassist Trent Jackson prepare to release a new 11-track album, World I Understand.

Their third record, a successor to their top six debut Live for The Moment and top 20 hit Under Your Sky, saw the band team up with Manic Street Preachers producer Dave Eringa, who they first worked with on their single Will You Be There? in 2016.

Together, they retreated to Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire for three weeks in July 2020, a period which songwriter Kiaran described as a “defining time” for The Sherlocks.

“Once we started, everyone stepped up their game. With Trent and Alex there for the first time, this record has captured the excitement of our debut record again. I believe we have made our best album yet,” he explained.

Brandon and Kiaran say the four years since they first worked with Eringa was the “equivalent of a lifetime of learning in music” for them.

“Back in 2016, we didn’t have a clue what we were doing in the studio, but this time we knew that we could bring plenty to the table with two albums under our belts,” said Brandon.

“We also had some of the best fun working with Dave. I can remember us working on a song at 2am with tears of laughter rolling down my eyes,” he added.

The brothers emphasise a return to their rock roots, but Kiaran says new tunes, like grunge-themed Plastic Heart, high-tempo Sorry and recent singles Falling and City Lights, are: “completely different to anything we have done before.”