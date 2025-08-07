The search for Peterborough's strongest returns to Cathedral Square

Action from last year's event

The Peterborough’s Strongest competition will take over Cathedral Square on Saturday, bringing a full day of action-packed competition to the city centre.

Organised by Peterborough Positive, in partnership with Royals Gym, the event will run from 10am to 5pm and is free for the public to watch.

The competition promises a thrilling showcase of strength and determination, as athletes from across the region and beyond go head-to-head in a variety of events hosted in the specially constructed ‘Duellum'.

Fan favourite, the ‘Truck Pull’ will be making a return and new to this year’s event is the introduction of the Viking Log Walk, a test of grit, balance and endurance.

Competitors will battle it out in categories ranging from beginners to intermediate, with men, women and juniors all taking part throughout the day.

The event will be overseen by World Strongman Games athlete Craig Candler as head referee, and Josh Stanley, who placed 3rd at the UK Natural Strongman event, as second referee. The event will be

hosted once again by PJ Carter, current International Powerlifting League (IPL) Bench Press world number two.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “Peterborough’s Strongest has quickly become a standout in our city centre events calendar, thanks to the fantastic team at Royals Gym. It’s brilliant to see athletes and visitors engaging with this unique and inspiring competition, right in the heart of the city.

“Events like this are about more than entertainment, they drive footfall into the city centre, support our local businesses, showcase all that Peterborough has to offer, and create memorable experiences that bring people together.”

Sam Fowler, founder of Royals Gym, added: “We’re thrilled to be back in Cathedral Square and to be working once again with Peterborough Positive to bring this event back to the city centre. It’s a fantastic location that creates an electric atmosphere and gives the competition a real sense of occasion.

“Last year’s event drew in an amazing crowd, and we’re excited to build on that momentum with even more athletes competing this time around.

“This event is a real team effort, and I would like to thank our amazing support crew who help make it all happen behind the scenes."