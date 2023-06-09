Look out for Urban Brunch at The Willow on July 1

It gets under way at The Willow Cafe Bar in Central Park at 3pm on July 1 – and for the first hour there is bottomless Prosecco, plus there’s is food from 4.30pm until 8pm.

And taking you right through until 11pm the music will come from Urban Brunch residents DJs and some special guests bringing you RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Amapiano and Afro House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chuckie Online is a versatile DJ who became one of England's top underground club DJs and has served as the main DJ for UK rapper Angel. .

He has gained a large following on his Chuckie Online YouTube channel where he posts discussions about music.

Most Popular

DJ Supa D is without a doubt one, if not the leading figure in the UK Afro House /Amapiano movement in the UK. With his catchy lyrics and vibe, Coldsteps is one of London's biggest Host/MCs.

DJ Firestarr is a tour DJ for Giggs, and a resident DJ for GRM Daily, Hennessey and other big brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And listen out for Urban Brunch resident DJs TK (Turtle Bay - Escape Parties - LiT), Mr Lion (Urban Classics). T Rex (Beek & Tongue), T3lsy (LiT) and Itsyourgirlcoco

And if you fancy a bit of fun there will be beer pong, urban limbo, Jumbo Jenga, Twister and more with prizes to be won.