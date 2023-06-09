News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France

The return of Urban Brunch - DJs, food and fun!

Urban Brunch is back with a great line up of DJs for a fun-filled day packed with music, food and entertainment in Peterborough.
By Brad Barnes
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Look out for Urban Brunch at The Willow on July 1Look out for Urban Brunch at The Willow on July 1
Look out for Urban Brunch at The Willow on July 1

It gets under way at The Willow Cafe Bar in Central Park at 3pm on July 1 – and for the first hour there is bottomless Prosecco, plus there’s is food from 4.30pm until 8pm.

And taking you right through until 11pm the music will come from Urban Brunch residents DJs and some special guests bringing you RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Amapiano and Afro House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chuckie Online is a versatile DJ who became one of England's top underground club DJs and has served as the main DJ for UK rapper Angel. .

He has gained a large following on his Chuckie Online YouTube channel where he posts discussions about music.

Most Popular

    DJ Supa D is without a doubt one, if not the leading figure in the UK Afro House /Amapiano movement in the UK. With his catchy lyrics and vibe, Coldsteps is one of London's biggest Host/MCs.

    DJ Firestarr is a tour DJ for Giggs, and a resident DJ for GRM Daily, Hennessey and other big brands.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    And listen out for Urban Brunch resident DJs TK (Turtle Bay - Escape Parties - LiT), Mr Lion (Urban Classics). T Rex (Beek & Tongue), T3lsy (LiT) and Itsyourgirlcoco

    And if you fancy a bit of fun there will be beer pong, urban limbo, Jumbo Jenga, Twister and more with prizes to be won.

    Full details from [email protected]

    Related topics:Peterborough