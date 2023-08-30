The Rave Family host a ​Summer Vibes Mini-Fest at ​The Lime Tree

The Rave Family: Summer Vibes Mini-Fest at ​The Lime Tree Pub, Paston Lane, September 2

The Rave Family are on a mission to bring back the vibrant rave scene of the past and infuse it with the energy of the 2020s!

So get ready to immerse yourself in a world of pulsating beats, positive vibes, and unforgettable experiences that will make your heart race and your spirit soar.

Expect thumping Hard-House, Drum and Bass and Tech-House from the likes of Aurora D, Instants, Afro Zack, Subsinner, and more inside and out from 12pm to 10pm. Tickets at Skiddle

THURSDAY 31st:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Stevie Jones & The Wildfires, Monica & The Explosion from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Mississippi Mothers from 8.30pm. Peterborough’s only Tribute Band to Lynyrd Skynyrd, Playing all the hits and more.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.FRIDAY September 1:

Charters has from 8pm – DJ Tricks with River Nene to Ibiza – house n garage, afrobeats, chillout and funky disco from 8pm.

The Crown has Black Rose Society from 9pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Mr Nash from 8pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Morning Glory.

The Met Lounge hosts the first heat of indii music’s Musicians of ‘23 competition, open to all artists performing their own original compositions, from groups to solos in all genres. SATURDAY 2nd: The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, has Summer Vibes Mini-Fest .

The Crown has The Expletives from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Punk & New Wave chart hits.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Terry Carey. Doors 7pm. Members £4, guests £6.

The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has One Eyed Cats.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Jessie's Ghost from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm-3am playing top tunes from 70s to now. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJ Mr Nash with “Funk & Stuff” playing 70s, raregroove, 80s, 90s, soul and swing and more from 2pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Laney King.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Wildfire Sessions with original music from Steven Tanner and his Band plus and Stevie Jones and the Wild Fires from 8.30pm – 11.30pm.SUNDAY 3rd:The Ostrich Inn has Fyzz Wallis Band, Scumbus, Hedgehog Reality and Support from 2pm - 10pm .

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Returns from 2pm. Popular Peterborough band playing covers right across the decades.

Charters has Jazz Underground LIVE Jazz DJ Set from 12pm-3pm, followed by High Rollers

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6-11pm.